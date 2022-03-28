Monday, Mar 28, 2022
PM Narendra Modi Hails PV Sindhu, Says Shuttler's 'Accomplishments Inspire The Youth Of India'

PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament for the second title of the season.

PM Narendra Modi Hails PV Sindhu, Says Shuttler's 'Accomplishments Inspire The Youth Of India'
PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist. File Photo

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 9:10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed PV Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open badminton, saying the badminton star's "accomplishments inspire the youth of India." (More Badminton News)

Sindhu, 26, registered a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Swiss Open Super 300 2022 final at Basel on Sunday.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Swiss Open 2022. Her accomplishments inspire the youth of India. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."

This was her second women's singles title of the season. The two-time Olympic medallist had won the Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow in January this year.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Busanan 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

Earlier, Modi had also hailed fast-rising shuttler Lakshya Sen showing "remarkable grit and tenacity" at the All England Open Badminton Championships.

"Proud of you @lakshya_sen! You’ve shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," tweeted Modi.

Sen, 20, lost the All England final to top-seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in his maiden appearance.

He had claimed a maiden bronze at the BWF World Championships and won the India Open title in January before finishing second best at both the German Open and All England Championships.

