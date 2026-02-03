NBA: Kawhi Leonard Shines As Los Angeles Clippers Thrash Phoenix Suns 117-93

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers, playing without James Harden, routed the Phoenix Suns 117-93 in the NBA on Monday (February 2, 2026). Leonard, who was left off the Western Conference All-Star reserves announced earlier, had eight rebounds as well as his 27th consecutive game with 20 or more points. Ivica Zubac had 20 rebounds as the Clippers bounced back from a loss at Denver and dominated the inside, outrebounding Phoenix 63-35 and outscoring the Suns 64-18 in the paint.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) celebrates a 3-pointer against the Phoenix Suns with Clippers center Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
1/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, left, tips the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, goes up for a shot against Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller, center, is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) as Suns forward Oso Ighodaro, back left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, right, is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams, right, blocks a shot by Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin celebrates a defensive stop against the Los Angeles Clippers with fans during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, second from right, dunks as Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale, left, Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn, left, battles with Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen, right, for a loose ball as Clippers forward John Collins (20) looks for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Suns Vs Clippers NBA Basketball photos-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard looks for a foul to be called by officials during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Beth Mooney's Lone Hand Takes Gujarat Giants To 168-Run Total

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal

  4. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  5. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  3. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  4. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

  5. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes