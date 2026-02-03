NBA: Kawhi Leonard Shines As Los Angeles Clippers Thrash Phoenix Suns 117-93
Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers, playing without James Harden, routed the Phoenix Suns 117-93 in the NBA on Monday (February 2, 2026). Leonard, who was left off the Western Conference All-Star reserves announced earlier, had eight rebounds as well as his 27th consecutive game with 20 or more points. Ivica Zubac had 20 rebounds as the Clippers bounced back from a loss at Denver and dominated the inside, outrebounding Phoenix 63-35 and outscoring the Suns 64-18 in the paint.
