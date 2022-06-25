Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Petra Kvitova, Two-time Wimbledon Champion, Wins Eastbourne International

Petra Kvitova defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets for her first grass-court title in four years. She won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

Petra Kvitova, Two-time Wimbledon Champion, Wins Eastbourne International
Petra Kvitova is now 5-1 in grass-court finals in her career. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 12:11 am

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova tuned up for the Grand Slam tournament by overpowering Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to win the Eastbourne title on Saturday. (More Tennis News)

The 14th-seeded Kvitova earned her first grass-court title in four years — and 29th trophy of her singles career overall — after breaking Ostapenko, the defending champion, early in both sets and feasting on the Latvian's second serve.

Kvitova saved five break points in the fourth game of the second set to stay in control of the match at 3-1.

"Playing on the grass is very special for me every time," the 32-year-old Czech player said in her on-court interview. 

Related stories

Wimbledon 2022: All England Club Decks Up For 135th Edition Of World Oldest Grand Slam - In Pics

Live Streaming Of Wimbledon 2022: Watch Oldest Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Live

Wimbledon 2022: Top Seeds Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Get Easy Opening Round Draws

"It's the best preparation for Wimbledon, as well."

Kvitova, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, plays Tuesday at the All England Club in a first-round match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

She is now 5-1 in grass-court finals in her career. Her most recent title on grass had been Birmingham in 2018. 

The eighth-seeded Ostapenko, a Wimbledon semifinalist four years ago, won the 2017 French Open.

Third-seeded Taylor Fritz will face Maxime Cressy in the men's final.

Tags

Sports Tennis Petra Kvitova Eastbourne International Wimbledon Jelena Ostapenko WTA All England Club Grand Slam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read