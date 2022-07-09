Paul Pogba, Former Manchester United Midfielder, Returns To Juventus; Likely To Pen Four-Year Deal

Paul Pogba is returning to Juventus on a free transfer from Manchester United, the Serie A club has announced on their social media officially. The midfielder smiled broadly as he touched down in Turin on Saturday before signing a new deal with the Old Lady. (More Football News)

“I am back, I’m here, I’m very, very happy. I can’t wait to get started and wear this Juventus jersey again,” Pogba told the club’s Twitter account. After touching down in Turin, Pogba, wearing black and white, Juventus’ colours, was greeted by fans at the airport car park. He too duly obliged them.

This is the second time Pogba left Manchester United for a Serie A club for free. After leaving Old Trafford as a teenager in 2012, the Frenchman joined Juventus and enjoyed four trophy-laden seasons before shifting base to Manchester in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89million.

Pogba, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with France, is believed to have agreed on a four-year contract with the Serie A giants Juventus. Pogba made 226 appearances, scoring 39 goals, in six injury-affected years in his second spell at Manchester United.

During that time, he won the World Cup with France in 2018 but his performances for Manchester United never quite matched those for his national team, with Red Devils managers unable to find his best role.

He won two trophies — the League Cup and the Europa League — both in his first season back at Manchester United. In his first spell, Pogba played only seven games — all as a substitute — for Manchester United before it ended sourly when he allowed his contract to run down and join Juventus.

Meanwhile, while Pogba is making heads turns in European football, his elder brother Florentin Pogba has signed for Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season. Unlike Paul Pogba, Florentin represents Guinea internationally and has so far 30 caps so far.

Reacting to his elder brother’s move to India, Paul Pogba took to social media to congratulate Florentin and ATK Mohun Bagan. @FLORENTINPOGBAOFFICIAL I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST AT YOUR NEW CLUB @ATKMOHUNBAGANFC,” Paul Pogba wrote on his Instagram story.