Paris Paralympics Day 2 In Pics: India Open Account In Style; Win Four Medals Including A Gold

India won four medals including a gold on Friday on the second day of the Paralympics going on in Paris. Three of these medals came in shooting with Avani Lekhara winning gold, Mona Agarwal taking bronze and Manish Narwal clinching bronze. Preethi Pal then added another bronze in 100m sprint and became India's first Paralympics medalist in track events. In the tally, China continued to lead and now has as many as 12 gold medals.