Sports

Paris Paralympics Day 2 In Pics: India Open Account In Style; Win Four Medals Including A Gold

India won four medals including a gold on Friday on the second day of the Paralympics going on in Paris. Three of these medals came in shooting with Avani Lekhara winning gold, Mona Agarwal taking bronze and Manish Narwal clinching bronze. Preethi Pal then added another bronze in 100m sprint and became India's first Paralympics medalist in track events. In the tally, China continued to lead and now has as many as 12 gold medals.

India's Avani Lekhara, centre, and Mona Agarwal, right, pose for photos after winning the gold medal and bronze medal respectively in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event at Paralympics 2024, in Paris. PTI Photo

India's Avani Lekhara, centre, and Mona Agarwal, right, pose for photos after winning the gold medal and bronze medal respectively in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event at Paralympics 2024, in Paris, France.

2/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Mens 400m - T52 round 1
Paris Paralympics 2024: Men's 400m - T52 round 1 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Paralympic athlete Fabian Blum, of Switzerland, competes at Men's 400m - T52 round 1, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, in Paris, France.

3/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Mens K44 under 70kg Taekwondo round of 16 match
Paris Paralympics 2024: Men's K44 under 70kg Taekwondo round of 16 match | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Mexico's Juan Diego Garcia Lopez, right, competes with Papua New Guinea's Herea Loi in a men's K44 under 70kg Taekwondo round of 16 match, at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

4/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Mens 100m backstroke -S2 final
Paris Paralympics 2024: Men's 100m backstroke -S2 final | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Paralympic athlete Araujo dos Santos, of Brazil, spits water to celebrate his victory at the Men's 100m backstroke -S2 final, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

5/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Mens 100m T37 race
Paris Paralympics 2024: Men's 100m T37 race | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Brazil's Ricardo Gomes de Mendonca leads the men's 100m T37 race at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

6/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Mens 400m T52 race
Paris Paralympics 2024: Men's 400m T52 race | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Belgium's Maxime Carabin celebrates after winning the men's 400m T52 race at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

7/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Mens Wheelchair singles tennis
Paris Paralympics 2024: Men's Wheelchair singles tennis | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Israel's Adam Berdichevsky returns the ball to Italy's Luca Arca during their 2024 Paralympics men's Wheelchair singles tennis tournament first round match at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.

8/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Womens Long Jump -T11
Paris Paralympics 2024: Women's Long Jump -T11 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Paralympic athlete Arjola Dedaj, of Italy, competes at Women's Long Jump -T11, in the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

9/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair rugby match between United Kingdom and Denmark
Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair rugby match between United Kingdom and Denmark | Photo: AP/Avni Trivedi

Denmark' Sebastian Frederiksen, left, makes contact with Britain' Nick Cummins during the preliminary round wheelchair rugby match between United Kingdom and Denmark, at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

10/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Women’s 5000m - T54 round 1
Paris Paralympics 2024: Women’s 5000m - T54 round 1 | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Paralympic athlete Manuela Schaer, of Switzerland, right, competes at Women’s 5000m - T54 round 1, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

11/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Mens 400m T52 race
Paris Paralympics 2024: Men's 400m T52 race | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Belgium's Maxime Carabin leads the men's 400m T52 race at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

12/12
Paris Paralympics 2024: Womens C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualifying
Paris Paralympics 2024: Women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualifying | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Jyoti Gaderiya from India rides during the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualifying in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  2. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: ENG Dominate After Gus Atkinson's Maiden Test Century
  4. Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics
  5. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Seeking Big Improvement
  2. Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Luton Town, EFL Championship: Cifuentes Says 3 Moments Sealed Win
  3. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  4. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  5. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  4. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  5. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Visits Apple, Google, Microsoft Offices In US
  2. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  5. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  2. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
World News
  1. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  2. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  3. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  4. US, Iraqi Forces Raid Targeting Islamic State Group Militants Kills 15 In Western Desert
  5. 'Elon Musk Showed Total Disrespect': Top Brazilian Judge Orders Suspension Of X Platform
Latest Stories
  1. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  2. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  3. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  4. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  5. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  6. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month