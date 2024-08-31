Paris Paralympics Day 2 In Pics: India Open Account In Style; Win Four Medals Including A Gold

India's Avani Lekhara, centre, and Mona Agarwal, right, pose for photos after winning the gold medal and bronze medal respectively in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event at Paralympics 2024, in Paris, France.
Paralympic athlete Fabian Blum, of Switzerland, competes at Men's 400m - T52 round 1, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics, in Paris, France.
Mexico's Juan Diego Garcia Lopez, right, competes with Papua New Guinea's Herea Loi in a men's K44 under 70kg Taekwondo round of 16 match, at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Paralympic athlete Araujo dos Santos, of Brazil, spits water to celebrate his victory at the Men's 100m backstroke -S2 final, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Brazil's Ricardo Gomes de Mendonca leads the men's 100m T37 race at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Belgium's Maxime Carabin celebrates after winning the men's 400m T52 race at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Israel's Adam Berdichevsky returns the ball to Italy's Luca Arca during their 2024 Paralympics men's Wheelchair singles tennis tournament first round match at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.
Paralympic athlete Arjola Dedaj, of Italy, competes at Women's Long Jump -T11, in the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Denmark' Sebastian Frederiksen, left, makes contact with Britain' Nick Cummins during the preliminary round wheelchair rugby match between United Kingdom and Denmark, at the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Paralympic athlete Manuela Schaer, of Switzerland, right, competes at Women’s 5000m - T54 round 1, at the Stade de France stadium, during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Belgium's Maxime Carabin leads the men's 400m T52 race at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Jyoti Gaderiya from India rides during the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualifying in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris.