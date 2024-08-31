Paris Paralympics 2024: Shooter Avani Lekhara Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Two Gold At Games - In Pics

India's Avani Lekhara with her coach Suma Shirur poses for photos after winning the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting event at the Paralympics 2024, in Paris.
India's Mona Agarwal competes in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event at Paralympics 2024, in Paris, France. Agarwal won the bronze medal in the event.
India's Avani Lekhara, centre, and Mona Agarwal, right, pose for photos after winning the gold medal and bronze medal respectively in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event at Paralympics 2024, in Paris, France.