Paris Paralympics 2024: Shooter Avani Lekhara Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Two Gold At Games - In Pics

Indian shooters Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal kicked off India’s medal tally at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on the second day with a gold and bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1. Avani not only defended her title but also broke her own record, finishing first with a score of 249.7, surpassing her Tokyo mark of 249.6. She becomes the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games. Mona secured third place with a score of 228.7.