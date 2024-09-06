India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Praveen Kumar To Target High Jump Medal Encore

Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: India Medal Hopes Today?
India’s medal hopes are focused on the following athletes today:
In para athletics, Dipesh Kumar will begin action in the Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final, while Praveen Kumar will showcase his skills in the Men’s High Jump T64 Final. Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary will represent India in the Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final, and Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe Sema will vie for medals in the Men’s Shot Put F57 Final.
In powerlifting, Kasthuri Rajamani will be the sole Indian competitor, aiming for a medal in the Women’s Up to 67kg Final.
Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?
On the eighth day of the Paris Paralympics, September 5, Thursday, India earned a bronze medal in judo thanks to Kapil Parmar. With this, India’s tally now stands at 25—comprising five gold, nine silver, and eleven bronze medals—positioning the country 16th in the overall standings.
Yesterday, around 63 medal events were held, including 19 in para athletics, 13 in swimming, and more in other sports. India fared in judo, shooting, archery, athletics, and powerlifting.
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Today's Schedule
13:30 onwards - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Yash Kumar
13:38 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 - Simran
13:50 onwards - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Heats - Prachi Yadav
14:50 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m T47 Round 1 - Dilip Mahadu Gavit
14:55 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Pooja Ojha
15:21- Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump T64 Final - Praveen Kumar
20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 67kg Final - Kasthuri Rajamani
22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final - Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary
22:34 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F57 Final - Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema
23:12 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Semifinals - Simran (Subject to qualification)
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Start Time
As far as the Indian contingent is concerned, Day 9 begins at 1:30pm IST with Yash Kumar competing in the para canoe men's KL1 200m heats. It will soon be followed by sprinter Simran taking the track for her women's 200m T12 round 1 race at 1:38pm. You can check out the detailed schedule HERE.