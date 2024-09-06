Sports

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Praveen Kumar To Target High Jump Medal Encore

Follow the live scores and Indian-event updates from the ninth day of Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here

Indian high jumper Praveen Kumar had bagged bronze at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, also sealing his Paris Paralympics berth there. Photo: File
Welcome to our live Paralympics coverage on Friday (September 6), the ninth day of the Paris 2024 Games. The Indian contingent has already achieved the promised, unprecedented 25-medal tally and will seek to add more podium finishes in the final three days. The spotlight will firmly be on the country's para athletes today, with Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Praveen Kumar looking to replicate last edition's feat in the high jump T64 category. Indians will also be in medal contention in javelin throw, shot put and powerlifting, and the para canoe events will kick off. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: India Medal Hopes Today?

India’s medal hopes are focused on the following athletes today:

In para athletics, Dipesh Kumar will begin action in the Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final, while Praveen Kumar will showcase his skills in the Men’s High Jump T64 Final. Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary will represent India in the Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final, and Soman Rana and Hokato Hotozhe Sema will vie for medals in the Men’s Shot Put F57 Final.

In powerlifting, Kasthuri Rajamani will be the sole Indian competitor, aiming for a medal in the Women’s Up to 67kg Final.

Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Who Won Medals Yesterday?

On the eighth day of the Paris Paralympics, September 5, Thursday, India earned a bronze medal in judo thanks to Kapil Parmar. With this, India’s tally now stands at 25—comprising five gold, nine silver, and eleven bronze medals—positioning the country 16th in the overall standings.

Yesterday, around 63 medal events were held, including 19 in para athletics, 13 in swimming, and more in other sports. India fared in judo, shooting, archery, athletics, and powerlifting.

Check all the medal winners of Paris Paralympics Day 8 HERE.

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Today's Schedule 

13:30 onwards - Para Canoe - Men’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Yash Kumar

13:38 onwards - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 - Simran

13:50 onwards - Para Canoe - Women’s Va’a Single 200m - VL2 Heats - Prachi Yadav

14:07- Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Final - Dipesh Kumar

14:50 - Para Athletics - Men’s 400m T47 Round 1 - Dilip Mahadu Gavit

14:55 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Heats - Pooja Ojha

15:21- Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump T64 Final - Praveen Kumar

20:30 - Para Powerlifting - Women’s up to 67kg Final - Kasthuri Rajamani

22:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final - Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary

22:34 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F57 Final - Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema

23:12 - Para Athletics - Women’s 200m T12 Semifinals - Simran (Subject to qualification)

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Start Time

As far as the Indian contingent is concerned, Day 9 begins at 1:30pm IST with Yash Kumar competing in the para canoe men's KL1 200m heats. It will soon be followed by sprinter Simran taking the track for her women's 200m T12 round 1 race at 1:38pm. You can check out the detailed schedule HERE.

