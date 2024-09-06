Paris Paralympics Day 8: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally

On the eighth day of the Paris Paralympics, September 5, Thursday, India earned a bronze medal in judo thanks to Kapil Parmar. With this, India’s tally now stands at 25—comprising five gold, nine silver, and eleven bronze medals—positioning the country 16th in the overall standings. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
China lead the Paris Para Games 2024 medal table with an impressive 74 gold medals and a total of 166 medals. Great Britain are in second place, having amassed 84 medals, including 34 gold.
Yesterday, around 63 medal events were held, including 19 in para athletics, 13 in swimming, and more in other sports. India fared in judo, shooting, archery, athletics, and powerlifting.
Paris Paralympics Day 8 Highlights
On September 5, Japan celebrated its first female champion in wheelchair tennis, with Yui Kamiji and Manami Tanaka winning gold.
Morocco also had a thing to celebrate as Mouncef Bouja secured his first-ever Paralympic medal, a gold, in the men’s 400m T12 event.
The day marked the conclusion of the shooting Para sport competition, where Germany’s Natascha Hiltrop setting a Paralympic record with a score of 250.2 in the R6 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 final to claim the gold.
France had a successful day as well, with Florian Jouanny winning gold in the men’s road race H1-2, successfully defending his title from Tokyo 2020 and kicking off the Para-cycling road events at Clichy-sous-Bois.
Who Won Medals For India Yesterday (Day 8, Paris Paralympics)
On day eight of the Paris Paralympic Games, Kapil Parmar secured India’s sole medal, clinching the bronze in the men’s -60kg J1 weight category with a swift victory over Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira in just 33 seconds.
Expectations were high for Simran, who, with her guide Abhay Singh, reached the final of the women’s 100m T12 event. Despite her efforts, she narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a time of 12.31 seconds.
In archery, Harvinder Singh, who had previously won India’s first gold medal in archery on Wednesday, was unable to secure another medal in the mixed team recurve open. He and his teammate Pooja Jatyan lost to Slovenia in a shoot-off during the bronze medal match.