Sports

Paris Olympics: USA Women’s Team Beat France 67-66 To Win Eighth Consecutive Basketball Gold

In under 24 hours after the United States men’s basketball team beat France to win gold, the women’s team have done the same. The US defeated hosts France 67-66, on Sunday, August 11, scripting history by becoming the first Olympic side to win eight consecutive gold medals. The last time the French women’s side beat the United States was back in 1971.

Paris Olympic Basketball Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

The United States team poses for a picture with their gold medals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. ()

1/9
USA vs France
USA vs France Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

France celebrates their silver medal at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/9
Olympics 2024 Basketball
Olympics 2024 Basketball Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Valeriane Ayayi (11), of France, and Marieme Badiane (22), of France, react after a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/9
Paris Olympics Basketball
Paris Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Marine Johannes (23), of France, indicates that the shot take at the buzzer by Gabby Williams (15), of France, was a two-point basket against the United States in the women's gold medal basketball games at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/9
Paris Olympics 2024 Basketball
Paris Olympics 2024 Basketball Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Gabby Williams (15), of France, makes a two-point basket to end a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/9
Paris 2024 Olympics Basketball
Paris 2024 Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

United States' A'ja Wilson (9) reacts during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/9
2024 Summer Olympics Basketball
2024 Summer Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

Marine Johannes (23), of France, tries to get past United States' Kahleah Copper (7) and United States' A'ja Wilson (9) during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/9
Olympic Games 2024 Basketball
Olympic Games 2024 Basketball Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

United States' A'ja Wilson (9) shoots past Marieme Badiane (22), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/9
Paris 2024 Basketball
Paris 2024 Basketball Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill, Pool

United States' Napheesa Collier (11) and Marieme Badiane (22), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/9
Olympics Basketball
Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

United States' A'ja Wilson (9) grabs a loose ball in front of Janelle Salaun (13), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  2. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  4. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  5. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Engineering, Management Colleges In India | Check Full NIRF Ranking List
  2. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  3. Punjab: Girl’s Father Gangrapes Her Boyfriend’s Sister After She Elopes With Him
  4. NIRF Rankings 2024 India: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For 6th Year, IISc Bangalore Comes In Second | Full List
  5. IndiGo Giving ATR Pilots 9th-Generation iPad | Here's Why
Entertainment News
  1. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
  2. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
  3. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  4. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics
US News
  1. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  2. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  3. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  4. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  5. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
World News
  1. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  2. Iran's President Nominates Former Nuclear Negotiator As Foreign Minister, Includes Woman In The List
  3. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
  4. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
  5. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged