Paris Olympics: USA Women’s Team Beat France 67-66 To Win Eighth Consecutive Basketball Gold

In under 24 hours after the United States men’s basketball team beat France to win gold, the women’s team have done the same. The US defeated hosts France 67-66, on Sunday, August 11, scripting history by becoming the first Olympic side to win eight consecutive gold medals. The last time the French women’s side beat the United States was back in 1971.