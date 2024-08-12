Paris Olympics: USA Women’s Team Beat France 67-66 To Win Eighth Consecutive Basketball Gold

The United States team poses for a picture with their gold medals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. ()
France celebrates their silver medal at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Valeriane Ayayi (11), of France, and Marieme Badiane (22), of France, react after a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Marine Johannes (23), of France, indicates that the shot take at the buzzer by Gabby Williams (15), of France, was a two-point basket against the United States in the women's gold medal basketball games at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gabby Williams (15), of France, makes a two-point basket to end a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States' A'ja Wilson (9) reacts during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Marine Johannes (23), of France, tries to get past United States' Kahleah Copper (7) and United States' A'ja Wilson (9) during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States' A'ja Wilson (9) shoots past Marieme Badiane (22), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States' Napheesa Collier (11) and Marieme Badiane (22), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States' A'ja Wilson (9) grabs a loose ball in front of Janelle Salaun (13), of France, during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.