Japan's fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Japan's fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano, centre, winners of the gold medal in the men's team foil competition, celebrate on the podium with silver medal winners Italy's fencers Guillaume Bianchi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini and Alessio Foconi, left, and bronze medal winners France's fencers Enzo Lefort, Maxime Pauty, Julien Mertine and Maximilien Chastanet, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Italy's fencers Guillaume Bianchi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini and Alessio Foconi celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
France's fencers Enzo Lefort, Maxime Pauty, Julien Mertine and Maximilien Chastanet celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Italy's Guillaume Bianchi competes with Japan's Kazuki Iimura in the men's team foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Italy's Guillaume Bianchi competes with Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama in the men's team foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Italy's Tommaso Marini competes with Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama in the men's team foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Japan's Kazuki Iimura, top, and Italy's Guillaume Bianchi compete in the men's team foil final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United State's Nick Itkin competes with France's Enzo Lefort in the men's team foil bronze final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.