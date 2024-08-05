Sports

Paris Olympics : Japan Clinch Gold In Men's Team Foil Event - In Pics

Japan won its second fencing gold medal of the Paris Olympics by beating Italy 45-36 in the last bout of the Games in the men’s team foil final on Sunday. Japan’s alternate, Yudai Nagano, came in for the eighth leg and gave Japan a commanding lead with a 5-0 matchup with Italy’s replacement fencer, Alessio Foconi. That left teammate Kazuki Iimura a 40-32 advantage to close out the win on the last leg. It was Japan’s fifth fencing medal of the Paris Games and second gold. The U.S. won four fencing medals in Paris, compared to two in Tokyo in 2021. The Paris haul included a first-ever team gold, while Lee Kiefer also won the individual women’s foil in an all-U.S. final and became the first American fencer to win three career gold medals.

Japan's fencers celebrate after winning the men's team foil final | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Japan's fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano celebrate after winning the men's team foil final match against Italy during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

2/10
Fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano celebrate after winning the gold medal
Fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano celebrate after winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Japan's fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

3/10
Fencers during 2024 Paris Olympics Games Fencing mens team foil competition medal ceremony
Fencers during 2024 Paris Olympics Games Fencing men's team foil competition medal ceremony | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Japan's fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano, centre, winners of the gold medal in the men's team foil competition, celebrate on the podium with silver medal winners Italy's fencers Guillaume Bianchi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini and Alessio Foconi, left, and bronze medal winners France's fencers Enzo Lefort, Maxime Pauty, Julien Mertine and Maximilien Chastanet, during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

4/10
Italys fencers after winning the silver medal
Italy's fencers after winning the silver medal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Italy's fencers Guillaume Bianchi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini and Alessio Foconi celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

5/10
Frances fencers after winning the bronze medal
France's fencers after winning the bronze medal | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

France's fencers Enzo Lefort, Maxime Pauty, Julien Mertine and Maximilien Chastanet celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

6/10
Guillaume Bianchi competes with Kazuki Iimura in the mens team foil final match
Guillaume Bianchi competes with Kazuki Iimura in the men's team foil final match | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Italy's Guillaume Bianchi competes with Japan's Kazuki Iimura in the men's team foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

7/10
Italys Guillaume Bianchi competes with Japans Kyosuke Matsuyama
Italy's Guillaume Bianchi competes with Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Italy's Guillaume Bianchi competes with Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama in the men's team foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

8/10
Italy and Japan fencers competes mens team foil final
Italy and Japan fencers competes men's team foil final | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Italy's Tommaso Marini competes with Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama in the men's team foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

9/10
Fencers compete during mens team foil final match
Fencers compete during men's team foil final match | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Japan's Kazuki Iimura, top, and Italy's Guillaume Bianchi compete in the men's team foil final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/10
United States Nick Itkin competes with Frances Enzo Lefort in the mens team foil bronze final match
United State's Nick Itkin competes with France's Enzo Lefort in the men's team foil bronze final match | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

United State's Nick Itkin competes with France's Enzo Lefort in the men's team foil bronze final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

