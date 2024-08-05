Sports

Paris Olympics : Japan Clinch Gold In Men's Team Foil Event - In Pics

Japan won its second fencing gold medal of the Paris Olympics by beating Italy 45-36 in the last bout of the Games in the men’s team foil final on Sunday. Japan’s alternate, Yudai Nagano, came in for the eighth leg and gave Japan a commanding lead with a 5-0 matchup with Italy’s replacement fencer, Alessio Foconi. That left teammate Kazuki Iimura a 40-32 advantage to close out the win on the last leg. It was Japan’s fifth fencing medal of the Paris Games and second gold. The U.S. won four fencing medals in Paris, compared to two in Tokyo in 2021. The Paris haul included a first-ever team gold, while Lee Kiefer also won the individual women’s foil in an all-U.S. final and became the first American fencer to win three career gold medals.