Paris Olympics: Italian Boxer Carini Quits After 46 Seconds - In Pics

Imane Khelif of Algeria won her opening Olympic boxing bout Thursday when opponent Angela Carini of Italy quit after just 46 seconds. Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test, and her presence at the Paris Olympics has become a divisive issue. Carini and Khelif exchanged only a few punches before Carini walked away and abandoned the bout — an extremely unusual occurrence in Olympic boxing. Carini’s headgear apparently became dislodged at least once before she quit. Carini didn’t shake Khelif’s hand after the decision was announced but cried in the ring on her knees. Afterward, a still-tearful Carini said she quit because of intense pain in her nose after the opening punches. Carini, who had a spot of blood on her trunks, said she wasn’t making a political statement and was not refusing to fight Khelif.

Paris Olympics Boxing: Imane Khelif Photo: AP/John Locher

Algeria's Imane Khelif, reacts after defeating Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/7
Paris Olympics Boxing: Angela Carini
Paris Olympics Boxing: Angela Carini Photo: AP/John Locher

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, after defeating Italy's Angela Carini, left, in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

1/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing: Imane Khelif
Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing: Imane Khelif Photo: AP/John Locher

Italy's Angela Carini, center, reacts after she abandoned her fight against Algeria's Imane Khelif in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing: Angela Carini
Paris Olympics 2024 Boxing: Angela Carini Photo: AP/John Locher

Italy's Angela Carini reacts after she was defeating by Algeria's Imane Khelif, in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/7
Imane Khelif Paris Olympic Games 2024
Imane Khelif Paris Olympic Games 2024 Photo: AP/John Locher

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/7
Angela Carini Paris Olympics 2024
Angela Carini Paris Olympics 2024 Photo: AP/John Locher

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, fights Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/7
Boxer Imane Khelif
Boxer Imane Khelif Photo: AP/John Locher

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, fights Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/7
Boxer Angela Carini
Boxer Angela Carini Photo: AP/John Locher

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, fights Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/7
Summer Olympics 2024 Boxing
Summer Olympics 2024 Boxing Photo: AP/John Locher

Algeria's Imane Khelif, left, fights Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

