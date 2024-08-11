Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
United States' Bam Adebayo (13) dunks during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
United States soccer team players bite their gold medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Norway players celebrate their gold medal at the ceremony after the gold medal handball match between Norway and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Guatemala's Sophia Hernandez and Hungary's Blanka Guzi embrace after competing in the women's individual Fencing portion of Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Japan's Kotaro Kiyooka and Puerto Rico's Sebastian Rivera, in blue, compete during their men's freestyle 65kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 meters relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
France's Gaetan Alin, known as B-Boy Lagaet competes during the B-Boys round robin battle for the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan reacts to a failed lift during the men's 102kg weightlifting event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, compete in the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Team Italy performs with hoops in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Janja Garnbret of Slovenia competes in the women's boulder and lead, lead final, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Kwesi Browne of Trinidad And Tobago, right, crashes during the men's keirin event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Athletes compete during the men's marathon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.