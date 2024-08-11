Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 15 In Pics: Faith Kipyegon's Third Straight 1500m Gold; USA Men's Basketball Title

The 15th day of Paris Olympics saw legendary middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon from Kenya win her consecutive women's 1500m gold medal at the Summer Games. It also witnessed the United States men's basketball team pipping hosts France to win their fifth straight title. Here is a picture gallery of highlights on Day 15 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at Paris 2024.

Paris Olympics Athletics Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the women's 1500-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Paris Olympics Basketball
Paris Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill, Pool

United States' Bam Adebayo (13) dunks during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Soccer
Paris Olympics Soccer Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

United States soccer team players bite their gold medals after the women's soccer gold medal match between Brazil and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Handball
Paris Olympics Handball Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

Norway players celebrate their gold medal at the ceremony after the gold medal handball match between Norway and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Paris Olympics Fencing
Paris Olympics Fencing Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Guatemala's Sophia Hernandez and Hungary's Blanka Guzi embrace after competing in the women's individual Fencing portion of Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

Paris Olympics Wrestling
Paris Olympics Wrestling Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Japan's Kotaro Kiyooka and Puerto Rico's Sebastian Rivera, in blue, compete during their men's freestyle 65kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Athletics
Paris Olympics Athletics Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Team United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 4 x 400 meters relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Frances Gaetan Alin
France's Gaetan Alin Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

France's Gaetan Alin, known as B-Boy Lagaet competes during the B-Boys round robin battle for the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Weightlifting
Paris Olympics Weightlifting Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara,Pool

Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan reacts to a failed lift during the men's 102kg weightlifting event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Swimming
Paris Olympics Swimming Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, compete in the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Paris Olympics Gymnastics
Paris Olympics Gymnastics Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Team Italy performs with hoops in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at La Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris 2024 Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Janja Garnbret of Slovenia competes in the women's boulder and lead, lead final, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

Olympic Games 2024
Olympic Games 2024 Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Kwesi Browne of Trinidad And Tobago, right, crashes during the men's keirin event, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Games
2024 Paris Olympics Games Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Athletes compete during the men's marathon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

