Sports

Paris Olympics, Day 15 In Pics: Faith Kipyegon's Third Straight 1500m Gold; USA Men's Basketball Title

The 15th day of Paris Olympics saw legendary middle-distance runner Faith Kipyegon from Kenya win her consecutive women's 1500m gold medal at the Summer Games. It also witnessed the United States men's basketball team pipping hosts France to win their fifth straight title. Here is a picture gallery of highlights on Day 15 of the Olympics, captured by AP photographers at Paris 2024.