Paris Olympics Day 13 In Pics: Arshad Nadeem, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Lui Shifang Set New Games Records

Medalist, from left to right, Maude Charron of Canada, silver, Luo Shifang of China, gold, and Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bruno Lobo of Brazil falls during the men's kite semifinal race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Brazil's Roberta Ratzke (9), Ana da Silva (15) and Rosamaria Montibeller (7) celebrate a point during a semifinal women's volleyball match against the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Britain's Jade Jones competes with North Macedonia's Miljana Reljikj in a women's 57kg Taekwondo match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
France's Chloe Valentini celebrates after a goal during a semifinal handball match between Sweden and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Athletes line up for the start of marathon swimming women's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes, left, and Brandie Wilkerson celebrate a women's semifinal beach volleyball match victory over Switzerland at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Yuka Saso of Japan walks onto the 1st green during the second round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
Taisiia Onofriichuk, of Ukraine, performs her hoop exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round qualification round at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Sharon Van Rouwendaal, of the Netherlands, competes during the marathon swimming women's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Players for the United States celebrate during a semifinal women's volleyball match against Brazil at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Seo Chaehyun of South Korea competes in the women's boulder and lead semifinal, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.
Stiliana Nikolova, of Bulgaria performs in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round qualification round, at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Denmark's Turpal-Ali Bisultanov celebrates after defeating Hungary's David Losonczi during their men's Greco-Roman 87kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, competes in the women's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clears a hurdle on her way to setting a new world record winning the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Uzbekistan's Abdumalik Khalokov, left, fights Australia's Charlie Senior in their men's 57 kg semifinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, celebrates wining the gold medal in the women's 400-meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympic in Saint-Denis, France.
Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes during the women's heptathlon high jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Noah Lyles, of the United States, lies on the track following the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Netherlands' Jip Janssen passes the ball during the men's gold medal field hockey match between Germany and Netherlands at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Dorota Borowska, of Poland, trains ahead of competing in the women's canoe single 200-meter heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Ismailov and Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov compete during their men's Greco-Roman 67kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.