Sports

Paris Olympics Day 13 In Pics: Arshad Nadeem, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Lui Shifang Set New Games Records

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record of longest javelin throw with a mammoth throw of 92.97m. USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record in women's 400m hurdles. China's Lui Shifang created another Games record as she lifted a total of 241 kg in the women's 59kg weighlifting. A lot happened amid these records. Check out the best pictures from day 13 at the Paris Olympics here.

Medalist, Maude Charron of Canada, silver, Luo Shifang of China, gold, and Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan, bronze, celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's 59kg weightlifting event | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Medalist, from left to right, Maude Charron of Canada, silver, Luo Shifang of China, gold, and Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan, bronze, celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/25
Bruno Lobo of Brazil falls during the mens kite semifinal race
Bruno Lobo of Brazil falls during the men's kite semifinal race | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Bruno Lobo of Brazil falls during the men's kite semifinal race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

3/25
Womens volleyball semifinal match United States vs Brazil
Women's volleyball semifinal match United States vs Brazil | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Brazil's Roberta Ratzke (9), Ana da Silva (15) and Rosamaria Montibeller (7) celebrate a point during a semifinal women's volleyball match against the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/25
Womens 57kg Taekwondo between Britains Jade Jones and North Macedonias Miljana Reljikj
Women's 57kg Taekwondo between Britain's Jade Jones and North Macedonia's Miljana Reljikj | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Britain's Jade Jones competes with North Macedonia's Miljana Reljikj in a women's 57kg Taekwondo match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

5/25
Handball semifinal match between Sweden and France
Handball semifinal match between Sweden and France | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

France's Chloe Valentini celebrates after a goal during a semifinal handball match between Sweden and France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

6/25
Athletes line up for the start of marathon swimming womens 10km competition
Athletes line up for the start of marathon swimming women's 10km competition | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Athletes line up for the start of marathon swimming women's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/25
Womens beach volleyball semifinal Canada vs Switzerland
Women's beach volleyball semifinal Canada vs Switzerland | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty

Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes, left, and Brandie Wilkerson celebrate a women's semifinal beach volleyball match victory over Switzerland at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/25
Yuka Saso of Japan during second round of Womens golf event
Yuka Saso of Japan during second round of Women's golf event | Photo: AP/Matt York

Yuka Saso of Japan walks onto the 1st green during the second round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

9/25
Taisiia Onofriichuk, of Ukraine, performs during rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round qualification round
Taisiia Onofriichuk, of Ukraine, performs during rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round qualification round | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Taisiia Onofriichuk, of Ukraine, performs her hoop exercise in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round qualification round at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/25
Marathon swimming womens 10km competition
Marathon swimming women's 10km competition | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Sharon Van Rouwendaal, of the Netherlands, competes during the marathon swimming women's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/25
Womens volleyball semifinal match against Brazil vs United States
Women's volleyball semifinal match against Brazil vs United States | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Players for the United States celebrate during a semifinal women's volleyball match against Brazil at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

12/25
Seo Chaehyun of South Korea competes in womens boulder and lead semifinal
Seo Chaehyun of South Korea competes in women's boulder and lead semifinal | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Seo Chaehyun of South Korea competes in the women's boulder and lead semifinal, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Le Bourget, France.

13/25
Stiliana Nikolova, of Bulgaria performs in the rhythmic gymnastics
Stiliana Nikolova, of Bulgaria performs in the rhythmic gymnastics | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Stiliana Nikolova, of Bulgaria performs in the rhythmic gymnastics individuals all-round qualification round, at La Chapelle Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

14/25
Denmarks Turpal-Ali Bisultanov celebrates after mens Greco-Roman 87kg bronze medal wrestling match
Denmark's Turpal-Ali Bisultanov celebrates after men's Greco-Roman 87kg bronze medal wrestling match | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Denmark's Turpal-Ali Bisultanov celebrates after defeating Hungary's David Losonczi during their men's Greco-Roman 87kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

15/25
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes in mens javelin throw final
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes in men's javelin throw final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

16/25
Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, competes in the womens long jump final
Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, competes in the women's long jump final | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, competes in the women's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

17/25
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone during womens 400-meter hurdles final
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone during women's 400-meter hurdles final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clears a hurdle on her way to setting a new world record winning the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

18/25
Uzbekistans Abdumalik Khalokov, left, fights Australias Charlie Senior in Mens 57 kg semifinal boxing
Uzbekistan's Abdumalik Khalokov, left, fights Australia's Charlie Senior in Men's 57 kg semifinal boxing | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

Uzbekistan's Abdumalik Khalokov, left, fights Australia's Charlie Senior in their men's 57 kg semifinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

19/25
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates wining the gold medal in the womens 400-meters hurdles final
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates wining the gold medal in the women's 400-meters hurdles final | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, celebrates wining the gold medal in the women's 400-meters hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympic in Saint-Denis, France.

20/25
Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes during the womens heptathlon high jump
Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes during the women's heptathlon high jump | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes during the women's heptathlon high jump at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

21/25
Noah Lyles, of the United States, lies on the track following the mens 200-meters final
Noah Lyles, of the United States, lies on the track following the men's 200-meters final | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Noah Lyles, of the United States, lies on the track following the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

22/25
Mens gold medal hockey match between Germany and Netherlands
Men's gold medal hockey match between Germany and Netherlands Aijaz Rahi

Netherlands' Jip Janssen passes the ball during the men's gold medal field hockey match between Germany and Netherlands at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

23/25
Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes in womens shot put qualification
Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes in women's shot put qualification | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Raven Saunders, of the United States, competes during the women's shot put qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

24/25
Dorota Borowska, of Poland, trains ahead of womens canoe single 200-meter heats
Dorota Borowska, of Poland, trains ahead of women's canoe single 200-meter heats | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Dorota Borowska, of Poland, trains ahead of competing in the women's canoe single 200-meter heats at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

25/25
Kyrgyzstans Amantur Ismailov and Azerbaijans Hasrat Jafarov compete in mens Greco-Roman 67kg bronze medal wrestling
Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Ismailov and Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov compete in men's Greco-Roman 67kg bronze medal wrestling | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Ismailov and Azerbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov compete during their men's Greco-Roman 67kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

