Paris Olympics Day 13 In Pics: Arshad Nadeem, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Lui Shifang Set New Games Records

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record of longest javelin throw with a mammoth throw of 92.97m. USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a new world record in women's 400m hurdles. China's Lui Shifang created another Games record as she lifted a total of 241 kg in the women's 59kg weighlifting. A lot happened amid these records. Check out the best pictures from day 13 at the Paris Olympics here.