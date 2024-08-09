Sports

Paris Olympics: Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo Becomes Africa’s First 200m Champion

Letsile Tebogo scripted history after becoming the first African to win the men’s Olympic 200m crown on August 8, Thursday flying clear of Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles to win Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal. After setting a national record of 9.86 in the 100m final in Paris finishing sixth, he produced a stunning last 50m run and crossed the finish line in 19.46 to become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m.

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/7
Letsile Tebogo crosses the finish line followed by Kenneth Bednarek, center, and Noah Lyles
Letsile Tebogo crosses the finish line followed by Kenneth Bednarek, center, and Noah Lyles | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, crosses the finish line followed by Kenneth Bednarek, of the United States, center, and Noah Lyles, of the United States, during the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/7
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, lane seven, wins the mens 200-meter final
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, lane seven, wins the men's 200-meter final | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, lane seven, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

4/7
Gold medalist Letsile Tebogo and silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek after finishing the mens 200 meters final
Gold medalist Letsile Tebogo and silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek after finishing the men's 200 meters final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Gold medalist Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, and silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek, of the United States, right, shake hands after finishing the men's 200 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/7
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, right, wins the mens 200-meters gold
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, right, wins the men's 200-meters gold | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, right, wins the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/7
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning gold in 200-meter final
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning gold in 200-meter final | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

7/7
| Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Noah Lyles, of the United States, lays on the track after the men's 200-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

