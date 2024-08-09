Sports

Paris Olympics: Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo Becomes Africa’s First 200m Champion

Letsile Tebogo scripted history after becoming the first African to win the men’s Olympic 200m crown on August 8, Thursday flying clear of Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles to win Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal. After setting a national record of 9.86 in the 100m final in Paris finishing sixth, he produced a stunning last 50m run and crossed the finish line in 19.46 to become the fifth-fastest man in history over 200m.