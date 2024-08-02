Romania's Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache celebrate gold in the men's double sculls rowing final during a medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Silver medalists Netherland's Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink, gold medalists, Romania's Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache and bronze medalists Ireland's Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle pose during a medals ceremony for the men's double sculls final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
