Sports

Rowing At Paris Olympics: Romanian Pair Wins Men's Double Sculls Gold - In Pics

Romania's Andrei Sebastian Cornea and Marian Florian Enache fought back from behind to win the gold medal in the men's double sculls rowing final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (August 1) with a time of 6:12.58. The Netherlands team of Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink had led for much of the race, before the Romanians surged back to win their second gold of the Games.