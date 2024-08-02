Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 6 In Pics: Murray Bids Adieu To Tennis

Andy Murray lost his tennis men's doubles match and thus ended his international career. The American gymnastics star Simone Biles edged Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade during a tense Olympic all-around final Thursday. Biles’ total of 59.131 was just over a point ahead of Andrade at 57.932, one of the closest calls Biles has ever endured at a major international event. Here is a gallery of highlights on Day 6 of the Olympics captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games.

Simone Biles United States, celebrates her gold in women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates with teammate Suni Lee, left, after Biles won gold and Lee won bronze in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

South Koreas Minsu Kim during the Skeet men pre-event training
South Korea's Minsu Kim during the Skeet men pre-event training | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

South Korea's Minsu Kim unloads empty cartridges after shooting during the Skeet men pre-event training in Chateauroux, France, at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Womens volleyball between Brazil and Japan
Women's volleyball between Brazil and Japan | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Japan's Sarina Nishida, left, and Kotona Hayashi set a ball during the Group B women's volleyball match between Brazil and Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Athletes compete during mens 20km race walk
Athletes compete during men's 20km race walk | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Athletes compete during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens water polo match between Serbia and Spain
Men's water polo match between Serbia and Spain | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Spain's Alvaro Granados Ortega shoots to score during a men's water polo Group B preliminary match between Serbia and Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Viktoria Madarasz competes during womens 20km race walk
Viktoria Madarasz competes during women's 20km race walk | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Hungary's Viktoria Madarasz competes during the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Mens beach volleyball between Qatar and Australia
Men's beach volleyball between Qatar and Australia | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Qatar's Cherif Younousse hits the ball during the men's pool A beach volleyball match between Qatar and Australia at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens 66kg preliminary boxing: Navbakhor Khamidova fights Morelle Mccane
Women's 66kg preliminary boxing: Navbakhor Khamidova fights Morelle Mccane | Photo: AP/John Locher

Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova, left, fights United States' Morelle Mccane in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Zheng Qinwen celebrates after defeating Iga Swiatek
Zheng Qinwen celebrates after defeating Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in their women's semifinals match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Womens 66kg boxing: Italys Angela Carini vs lgerias Imane Khelif
Women's 66kg boxing: Italy's Angela Carini vs lgeria's Imane Khelif | Photo: AP/John Locher

Italy's Angela Carini, center, reacts after she abandoned her fight against Algeria's Imane Khelif in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Womens basketball: Australia vs Canada
Women's basketball: Australia vs Canada | Photo: AP/Michael Conroy, Pool

Australia's Marianna Tolo, left, and Canada's Kayla Alexander reach for a rebound in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

arlos Hank Guerreiro competes equestrian team jumping qualifier
arlos Hank Guerreiro competes equestrian team jumping qualifier | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Mexico's Carlos Hank Guerreiro, riding H5 Porthos Maestro Wh Z, competes in the equestrian team jumping qualifier, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

Vishnu Saravanan of India competes mens dinghy race
Vishnu Saravanan of India competes men's dinghy race | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

From left, Juan Ignacio Maegli Aguero of Guatemala, Vishnu Saravanan of India, Finn Lynch of Ireland and Duko Bos of the Netherlands sail during a men's dinghy race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

| Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik celebrate after defeating India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during their men's doubles badminton quarterfinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Regan Smith competes womens 200-meter backstroke
Regan Smith competes women's 200-meter backstroke | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Regan Smith, of United States, competes in the women's 200-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

Mens singles table tennis quarterfinal Felix Lebrun plays against Lin Yun-Ju
Men's singles table tennis quarterfinal Felix Lebrun plays against Lin Yun-Ju | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

France's Felix Lebrun plays against Taiwan's Lin Yun-Ju during a men's singles quarterfinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Quan Xin competes in mens kayak single finals
Quan Xin competes in men's kayak single finals | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Quan Xin of China competes in the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

United States Team competes in the womens eight repechages
United States Team competes in the women's eight repechages | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

United States Team competes in the women's eight repechages at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Vahine Fierro competes in third round of surfing competition
Vahine Fierro competes in third round of surfing competition | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Vahine Fierro, of France, kicks off of a wave during the third round of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

Simone Biles celebrates after performing in the floor exercise
Simone Biles celebrates after performing in the floor exercise | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after performing in the floor exercise during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Andy Murray after mens doubles quarterfinals tennis match
Andy Murray after men's doubles quarterfinals tennis match | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Andy Murray of Britain cries and waves to the spectators after he and his partner Daniel Evans defeated by Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the United States in the men's doubles quarterfinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Rebeca Andrade performs on the balance beam
Rebeca Andrade performs on the balance beam | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

