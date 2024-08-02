Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates with teammate Suni Lee, left, after Biles won gold and Lee won bronze in the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
South Korea's Minsu Kim unloads empty cartridges after shooting during the Skeet men pre-event training in Chateauroux, France, at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Japan's Sarina Nishida, left, and Kotona Hayashi set a ball during the Group B women's volleyball match between Brazil and Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Athletes compete during the men's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's Alvaro Granados Ortega shoots to score during a men's water polo Group B preliminary match between Serbia and Spain, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Hungary's Viktoria Madarasz competes during the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Qatar's Cherif Younousse hits the ball during the men's pool A beach volleyball match between Qatar and Australia at Eiffel Tower Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Uzbekistan's Navbakhor Khamidova, left, fights United States' Morelle Mccane in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in their women's semifinals match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Italy's Angela Carini, center, reacts after she abandoned her fight against Algeria's Imane Khelif in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Australia's Marianna Tolo, left, and Canada's Kayla Alexander reach for a rebound in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Mexico's Carlos Hank Guerreiro, riding H5 Porthos Maestro Wh Z, competes in the equestrian team jumping qualifier, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
From left, Juan Ignacio Maegli Aguero of Guatemala, Vishnu Saravanan of India, Finn Lynch of Ireland and Duko Bos of the Netherlands sail during a men's dinghy race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.
Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik celebrate after defeating India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during their men's doubles badminton quarterfinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Regan Smith, of United States, competes in the women's 200-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.
France's Felix Lebrun plays against Taiwan's Lin Yun-Ju during a men's singles quarterfinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Quan Xin of China competes in the men's kayak single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
United States Team competes in the women's eight repechages at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Vahine Fierro, of France, kicks off of a wave during the third round of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after performing in the floor exercise during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Andy Murray of Britain cries and waves to the spectators after he and his partner Daniel Evans defeated by Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul of the United States in the men's doubles quarterfinals tennis match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.