Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 6 In Pics: Murray Bids Adieu To Tennis

Andy Murray lost his tennis men's doubles match and thus ended his international career. The American gymnastics star Simone Biles edged Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade during a tense Olympic all-around final Thursday. Biles’ total of 59.131 was just over a point ahead of Andrade at 57.932, one of the closest calls Biles has ever endured at a major international event. Here is a gallery of highlights on Day 6 of the Olympics captured by AP photographers at the Paris Games.