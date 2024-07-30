Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 3 In Pics: McIntosh, Jung Win Gold

All over the Paris Olympics, it was a stream of memorable moments. On water, and on land. On all kinds of fields. Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in perhaps the final meeting of the longtime tennis rivals, and Japan surged past China to win gold in the men’s gymnastics competition. Summer McIntosh claimed her first gold medal with a dominating victory in the 400-meter individual medley on Monday night.