Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Day 3 In Pics: McIntosh, Jung Win Gold

All over the Paris Olympics, it was a stream of memorable moments. On water, and on land. On all kinds of fields. Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in perhaps the final meeting of the longtime tennis rivals, and Japan surged past China to win gold in the men’s gymnastics competition. Summer McIntosh claimed her first gold medal with a dominating victory in the 400-meter individual medley on Monday night.

Summer McIntosh after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter individual medley final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

2/20
Michael Jung celebrates his gold in Equestrian Jumping
Michael Jung celebrates his gold in Equestrian Jumping | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Germany's Michael Jung celebrates his gold medal in Equestrian Jumping individual competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

3/20
2024 Summer Olympics: Womens individual Sabre final
2024 Summer Olympics: Women's individual Sabre final | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

France's Manon Apithy Brunet, right, competes with France's Sara Balzer in the women's individual Sabre final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

4/20
Alan Cleland Quinonez during 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition
Alan Cleland Quinonez during 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Alan Cleland Quinonez, of Mexico, top, kicks off a wave over Joan Duru, of France, during the third round of the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

5/20
Boxing: Beatriz Soares celebrates after defeating Jajaira Gonzalez
Boxing: Beatriz Soares celebrates after defeating Jajaira Gonzalez | Photo: AP/John Locher

Brazil's Beatriz Soares celebrates after defeating United States' Jajaira Gonzalez in their women's 60 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/20
Azerbaijans Hidayet Heydarov celebrates after defeating Frances Joan-Benjamin Gaba
Azerbaijan's Hidayet Heydarov celebrates after defeating France's Joan-Benjamin Gaba | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Azerbaijan's Hidayet Heydarov celebrates after defeating France's Joan-Benjamin Gaba, right, during their men -73 kg final match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/20
Britains James Peters and Fynn Sterritt during mens skiff race
Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt during men's skiff race | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt foil while skimming the water with their hands on their way to compete in a men's skiff race during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France.

8/20
Karim Florent Laghouag celebrates his teams silver medal in equestrian Jumping
Karim Florent Laghouag celebrates his team's silver medal in equestrian Jumping | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

France's Karim Florent Laghouag celebrates his team's silver medal during Equestrian Jumping competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

9/20
2024 Summer Olympics rowing competition
2024 Summer Olympics rowing competition | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

An athlete from Singapore carries a boat ahead of the rowing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

10/20
2024 Summer Olympics mens handball Germany vs Japan
2024 Summer Olympics men's handball Germany vs Japan | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

Sebastian Heymann, of Germany, attempts to score against Japan during a men's handball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/20
Nicolas Gestin of France competes mens canoe single finals
Nicolas Gestin of France competes men's canoe single finals | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Nicolas Gestin of France reacts at the finish line of the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

12/20
Kaylee McKeown competes womens 100-meter backstroke
Kaylee McKeown competes women's 100-meter backstroke | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, competes during a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France.

13/20
Canadas Charity Williams during womens Rugby Sevens match
Canada's Charity Williams during women's Rugby Sevens match | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Canada's Charity Williams does a forward roll as she scores a try during the women's Pool A Rugby Sevens match between Canada and China at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

14/20
Mimi Huh and Rafaela Silva compete Judo womens 57 kg semifinal
Mimi Huh and Rafaela Silva compete Judo women's 57 kg semifinal | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

South Korea's Mimi Huh and Brazil's Rafaela Silva, right, compete during their women's 57 kg semifinal match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

15/20
Lakshya Sen during mens singles badminton
Lakshya Sen during men's singles badminton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

India's Lakshya Sen plays against Belgium's Julien Carraggi during their men's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

16/20
Qatars Saeed Abusharib ejects empty cartridges during Trap Men qualification round
Qatar's Saeed Abusharib ejects empty cartridges during Trap Men qualification round | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Qatar's Saeed Abusharib ejects empty cartridges after the shot during Trap Men qualification round, in Chateauroux, France, at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

17/20
Lian Junjie and Yang Hao compete mens synchronised 10m platform diving Final
Lian Junjie and Yang Hao compete men's synchronised 10m platform diving Final | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao compete in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

18/20
Thomas Pidcock celebrates winning mens mountain bike race
Thomas Pidcock celebrates winning men's mountain bike race | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, celebrates winning the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

19/20
Manon Apithy Brunet celebrates after winning womens individual Sabre quarterfinal
Manon Apithy Brunet celebrates after winning women's individual Sabre quarterfinal | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

France's Manon Apithy Brunet celebrates after winning the women's individual Sabre quarterfinal match against Greece's Theodora Gkountoura during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

20/20
Coco Gauff of United States competes during womens singles tennis match
Coco Gauff of United States competes during women's singles tennis match | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Coco Gauff of United States returns the ball against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina during the women's singles tennis competition at the at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead, Toll Rising Rapidly As Rescuers Race Against Time; Large Area Cut Off
  2. Weather Wrap: Schools Shut In Karnataka Town, Flash Floods In Himachal's Kullu After Cloudburst, 2 Dead In Manipur Landslide
  3. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  4. Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail Derailment: Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Short Terminated | Full List
  5. Chaos Erupts As Technical Snag Delays Mumbai Local Train Services During Rush Hours
Entertainment News
  1. Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back In 'TMKOC'? Here's What We Know
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 4: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Superhero Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark In India
  4. Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Her When He Was A Toddler - Check Viral Post Inside
  5. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. China Reports 7 More Deaths From Torrential Rains Brought By Tropical Storm Gaemi
  2. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  3. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  4. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
  5. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead, Toll Rising Rapidly As Rescuers Race Against Time; Large Area Cut Off
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Give India Second Medal Of 2024 Games