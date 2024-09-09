Sports

Paralympics 2024: Paris Bids Farewell To Summer Games With Spectacular Closing Ceremony

Paris bid adieu to the 2024 Paralympics with a vibrant, spectacular closing ceremony at the Stade de France, featuring emotional speeches and stunning performances. The 64,000-capacity stadium was packed to the rafters as people gathered to say a final goodbye to the summer that witnessed Olympic and Paralympic action at the French capital, where 24 artists from the electronic music scene put on a party. The Paralympics has been a showcase of fight, determination, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of athletes who went beyond what was destined for them, to compete at the highest level.