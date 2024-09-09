Paralympics 2024: Paris Bids Farewell To Summer Games With Spectacular Closing Ceremony

A spectator reacts as they attend the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
French singer Santa performs Johnny Hallyday's song ''Vivre pour le Meilleur'' during the closing ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons passes the Paralympic flag to Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, second left, after receiving it from Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, not pictured, during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
The cauldron is switched off during the closing ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, with the Eiffel Tower in the background in Paris, France.
Spectators attend the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Fireworks are fired at the Stade du France stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Fireworks are fired at the end of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Stade du France is illuminated during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
Fireworks are fired from the Stade du France during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.
