From the Pakistan camp, medium-pacer Ubaid Shah is in red-hot form. He has scalped 17 wickets in the World Cup and 28 in his last 10 games at a strike rate of 19.5. Their opener Shahzaib Khan was the leading run-getter in the group stage, and earned the Player Of The Match honour twice - for his hundred against Afghanistan and an undefeated 86-ball 80 against New Zealand.

As for the Australians, Callum Vidler has been their leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The teenager hurries batters with his nippy pace, and said in an interview with the ICC: "My job is to bowl fast and if anyone ever tells me to slow down, I don't listen to that." Also, their captain Hugh Weibgen has truly led from the front and played a bunch of crucial knocks for his side, including a century against England.