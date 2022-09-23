PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan's Biggest Win In T20 Internationals - Stats Highlights

Pakistan recorded their joint-biggest win in terms of wickets in Twenty-20 Internationals by beating England by 10 wickets in the second match of the seven-match series at National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday (September 22). (More Cricket News)

This is the first time England have gone down by 10 wickets in a Twenty-20 International match. It was also only the second instance of Pakistan winning a Twenty-20 International match by 10 wickets. They beat India by the same margin during last year's Twenty-20 World Cup at Dubai on October 24, 2021.

Pakistan’s previous best win in terms of wickets against England in Twenty-20 Internationals was nine wickets at Manchester on September 7, 2016.

Pakistan also became the first team to successfully chase a target of 200 or more against England in Twenty-20 Internationals. India's 199-run chase in Bristol on July 8, 2018 was the previous highest against England in this format.

** The 203-run partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is the biggest stand in a Twenty-20 International chase. The duo improved on their record 197-run stand, which they set against South Africa in Centurion last year. The 203-run stand is also the fifth biggest opening stand in Twenty-20 Internationals.

** The target chased down by Pakistan is the highest successful chase in Twenty-20 history without losing a wicket. The previous highest was 184 by Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Lions at Rajkot on April 7, 2017, while the previous best in Twenty- 20 Internationals was 169 by New Zealand against Pakistan at Wellington on January 17, 2016.

** Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan became the first pair to share a 200-run stand for Pakistan in Twenty-20 Internationals. They have had five 150-plus stands in Twenty-20 Internationals while no other pair has even one for Pakistan. Their five stands of 150-plus runs are also the most by any pair in all Twenty-20 cricket.

** Three players to score a century in all three international formats at a single venue, including Babar Azam in Karachi. He joined the list of South African Faf du Plessis at the Wanderers in Johannesburg and Australia’s David Warner at the Adelaide Oval in scoring a century in all three formats at a venue.

**The unbeaten 110 in 88 minutes off 66 balls with 13 fours and five sixes was the second hundred in 77 innings of 92 matches for Babar Azam in Twenty-20 Internationals, the first Pakistan batter with multiple centuries in this format. It was also his seventh century in all Twenty-20s, the most by any batter from Asia, going past Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli - all with six tons.

PAKISTAN’S BIGGEST WINS IN TWENTY-20 INTERNATIONALS

(Margin - Opponent - Venue - Date)

10 wickets - India - Dubai - 24-10-2021;

10 wickets - England - Karachi - 22-09-2022;

9 wickets - England - Manchester - 07-09-2016;

9 wickets - West Indies - Dubai - 23-09-2016;

9 wickets - Bangladesh - Lahore - 25-01-2020;

9 wickets - South Africa - Centurion - 14-04-2021.

HIGHEST OPENING STANDS IN TWENTY-20 INTERNATIONALS

(Runs - Partners - Opponent - Venue - Date)

236 - Hazratullah Zazai/Usman Ghani (AFG) - Ireland - Dehradun - 23-02-2019;

223 - Aaron Finch/D'Arcy Short (AUS) - Zimbabwe - Harare - 03-07-2018;

220 - Sabawoon Davizi/Dylan Steyn (CZE) - Bulgaria - Marsa - 12-05-2022;

213* - Louis Bruce/ Balaji Pai (GIB) - Bulgaria - Marsa - 13-05-2022;

203* - Babar Azam/Mohammed Rizwan (PAK) - England - Karachi -22-09-2022.