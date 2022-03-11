Friday, Mar 11, 2022
PAK Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Mitchell Swepson To Make Australia Debut In Karachi

The Karachi pitch for the second Pakistan vs Australia Test is expected to aid spin, and the visitors have opted for two spinners.

Australia's Mitchell Swepson during a practice session at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. AP Photo

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 7:21 pm

Australia have named their playing XI for the second Test match against Pakistan on the eve of the match with leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson replacing pacer Josh Hazlewood. The match at the National Stadium, Karachi starts Saturday. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of PAK vs AUS, the second Test will be available on SonyLiv. (More Cricket News)

First Pakistan vs Australia Test match in Rawalpindi ended in a high-scoring draw with the match witnessing only 14 wickets. Later, the International Cricket Council officially rated the pitch "below average". Australia are making their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, and they will play three Tests, three ODIs and a lone T20I.

The Karachi pitch for second Pakistan vs Australia Test is expected to aid spin, and the visitors have decided to give 28-year-old Swepson his debut in the traditional format.

Swepson has taken 154 wickets in 51 First-class games at an average of 33.45, but three of his four five-wicket hauls came in three successive Sheffield Shield domestic games in late 2020.

"We think, particularly a wrist-spinner of Swepo's quality gives us a best opportunity to take 20 wickets,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said. "History shows the spin is probably more damaging here than the pacemen."

Former captain Steve Smith wished Swepson "good luck" and wrote in a Twitter post: "It’s been a while since a Leg spinner debuted for Australia in Test cricket. I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie. Good luck mate! Can’t wait to walk out there with you tomorrow."

Pakistan are yet to announce their XI but skipper Babar Azam said they "will be watching his (Swepson) videos later and will plan accordingly."

In Rawalpindi, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon struggled, getting only one wicket from his 78 overs (52 and 26). With another slow and low-bouncy wicket being prepared for the second Test, Australia have opted for two proper spinners.

Swepson first toured with Australia's Test side five years ago and has consistently been Lyon's deputy in the past few years, but has not been able to make the final XI.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

