Xiamen Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: Indian Athletes In Action, When, Where To Watch In India

Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist, Abdulla Aboobacker, will be India’s sole representative in the Xiamen Diamond League 2024

Triple jumpers Eldhose Paul, right, and Abdulla Aboobacker, left, produced a rare 1-2 for India at Commonwealth Games 2022.
The 2024 Diamond League season is set to kicks off on Saturday, April 20 with the first leg in Xiamen. (More Athletics News)

The track and field action will be held in Xiamen, People's Republic of China and will conclude with the final in Brussels in Belgium in September.

The inaugural meeting of the Diamond League will showcase a diverse array of events, encompassing men's pole vault, women's discus throw, men's 5000m, women's 100m hurdles, and women's 400m.

File photo of Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra. - X/Neeraj Chopra
Diamond League 2024: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Indian to watch

According to the entries on the Diamond League official website Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist, Abdulla Aboobacker, will be India’s sole representative in the Xiamen Diamond League 2024.

The 28-year-old, Abdulla Aboobacker, nailed the men’s triple jump gold at the Asian Athletics Championships last year. He won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, leaping an impressive 17.02 meters. Right now, he's sitting at 16th in the world rankings. His personal best is 17.19 meters, which he hit back in 2022. This season, though, he's started off with a strong 16.76 meters.

Events at Xiamen Diamond League 2024

Men: 100 meters800 meters5,000 meters110-meter hurdleshigh jumppole vault, triple jump

Women: 200 meters, 400 meters, 1,500 meters, 100-meter hurdles, 3,000-meter steeplechase, shot put, discus, javelin throw

Xiamen Diamond League 2024 Venue

The first leg of the league will be hosted at Xiamen Egret Stadium.

Where can fans in India watch Xiamen Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming?

Indian fans can watch all the action from the Diamond League Xiamen meet starting 16:30/4:30 PM on April 20, 2024, Live on Jio Cinema and Sports18 – 1 HD.

