Xiamen Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: Indian Athletes In Action, When, Where To Watch In India

The 28-year-old, Abdulla Aboobacker, nailed the men’s triple jump gold at the Asian Athletics Championships last year. He won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, leaping an impressive 17.02 meters. Right now, he's sitting at 16th in the world rankings. His personal best is 17.19 meters, which he hit back in 2022. This season, though, he's started off with a strong 16.76 meters.