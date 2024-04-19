Xiamen Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: Indian Athletes In Action, When, Where To Watch In India

The 2024 Diamond League season is set to kicks off on Saturday, April 20 with the first leg in Xiamen. (More Athletics News)
The track and field action will be held in Xiamen, People's Republic of China and will conclude with the final in Brussels in Belgium in September.
The inaugural meeting of the Diamond League will showcase a diverse array of events, encompassing men's pole vault, women's discus throw, men's 5000m, women's 100m hurdles, and women's 400m.
Indian to watch
According to the entries on the Diamond League official website Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist, Abdulla Aboobacker, will be India’s sole representative in the Xiamen Diamond League 2024.
The 28-year-old, Abdulla Aboobacker, nailed the men’s triple jump gold at the Asian Athletics Championships last year. He won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, leaping an impressive 17.02 meters. Right now, he's sitting at 16th in the world rankings. His personal best is 17.19 meters, which he hit back in 2022. This season, though, he's started off with a strong 16.76 meters.
Events at Xiamen Diamond League 2024
Men: 100 meters, 800 meters, 5,000 meters, 110-meter hurdles, high jump, pole vault, triple jump
Women: 200 meters, 400 meters, 1,500 meters, 100-meter hurdles, 3,000-meter steeplechase, shot put, discus, javelin throw
Xiamen Diamond League 2024 Venue
The first leg of the league will be hosted at Xiamen Egret Stadium.
Where can fans in India watch Xiamen Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming?
Indian fans can watch all the action from the Diamond League Xiamen meet starting 16:30/4:30 PM on April 20, 2024, Live on Jio Cinema and Sports18 – 1 HD.