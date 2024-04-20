World Race Walking Team Championship, Venue, Indian Squad, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Around 430 athletes from approximately 52 nations are tying up their laces to participate in the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships, scheduled to take place in Antalya, Turkey, on April 21. (More Sports News)
The races are scheduled to occur on a 2km loop course near the Antalya Expo Centre, with the start and finish line situated in front of the Expo 2016 Botanical Park.
This year's competition holds added significance as it serves as a qualifying event for the marathon race walk mixed relay at the Paris Olympic Games.
The championship will feature five events. There are 20km races for both senior men and women, along with 10km races for junior categories. Interestingly, the 35km racewalking event for both genders won't be part of this edition.
The 35km race event has been replaced by, a Marathon Race Walking Mixed Relay, covering the full marathon distance of 42.195km. Teams will be composed of one male and one female participant, and they'll race in this relay format, with each participant taking the track twice.
Paris Olympics 2024 Berth
This event is vital as it serves as a road to upcoming Olympics. The top 22 racers will earn Paris Olympics 2024 berth.
Among those listed to be a part of this championship are Tokyo Olympic medallists Lorena Arenas of Colombia, Evan Dunfee of Canada, Jonathan Hilbert of Germany, Koki Ikeda of Japan, and Liu Hong of China. Also included are 2023 world medallists Caio Bonfim of Brazil, Masatora Kawano of Japan, and Jemima Montag of Australia.
Indian Squad
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) named a 14-member squad for the upcoming World Race Walking Team Championships 2024.
The 20km race walking team comprises a total of 10 members, with five individuals in each category for both the men’s and women’s teams.
Womens' team: Manju Rani, Payal, Pooja Kumawat, Mokavi M, Ramandeep Kaur.
India has already secured approximately four Paris Olympics quotas in men's racewalking and one spot in women's racewalking. Additionally, some of these athletes are also meeting the qualifying standard as per their world ranking. However, the final decision is yet to be made by IOA/AFI.
Where to watch World Race Walking Team Championship Antalya 24 Live Streaming in India?
The World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Antalya 24 will be streamed live in a number of territories on World Athletics Inside Track, as well as via broadcasters around the world. In India fans can watch the live streaming via official website at worldathletics.org/videos at 9:30 am IST.