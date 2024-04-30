Other Sports

World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Girls U-10 Championship: Sharvaanica Takes Gold And Silver

Sharvaanica clinched the gold medal in the U-10 girls category at the Rapid event, besides winning a silver in the U-10 category at the Blitz event

X/@ChessbaseIndia
Eight-year-old Sharvaanica AS has won a gold and a silver medal at the World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Girls U-10 Championship. Photo: X/@ChessbaseIndia
Eight-year-old Sharvaanica AS has won a gold and a silver medal at the World Cadets Rapid & Blitz Girls U-10 Championship organized by FIDE in Durres, Albania. (More Sports News)

Sharvaanica clinched the gold medal in the U-10 girls category at the Rapid event, besides winning a silver in the U-10 category at the Blitz event.

The tournament ran from April 25 to 29 and had 375 participants from 43 nations in the Rapid segment, while 336 players from 43 countries participated in the Blitz category.

Sharvaanica, who comes from the Hatsun Chess Academy in Chennai, is considered one of the youngest prodigies in the sport.

BY PTI

Grandmaster V Vishnu Prasanna, head coach of the Hatsun Chess Academy, congratulated Sharvaanica.

“We are elated to see Sharvaanica bring back the gold and silver medal in U-10 category. She has been consistently increasing her medal count, year on year," he said.

"This is a momentous occasion for our Academy. It reflects not just the grit, hard work and dedication of our students, but also of our trainers. Hatsun Chess Academy extends its gratitude to the organizers, sponsors, and supporters who made this achievement possible.”

