Other Sports

WNBA Finals: Minnesota Lynx Beat New York Liberty In Close Encounter

New York missed three shots on its next trip down the court, however, before giving the Lynx the ball back on a shot-clock violation with 18.3 seconds remaining

Minnesota-Lynx-Players-In-WNBA-2024
Minnesota Lynx players celebrate after winning Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.
info_icon

Bridget Carleton's two free throws with 2.0 seconds left forced a winner-take-all Game 5 of the WNBA Finals as the Minnesota Lynx came through with an 82-80 victory over the New York Liberty on Friday. (More Sports News)

Carleton came down with the rebound of team-mate Courtney Williams' missed shot in the waning seconds and was fouled by New York's Sabrina Ionescu with the score tied at 80-80. The veteran forward calmly made both free throws before Ionescu misfired on a long 3-point try right before the final buzzer. 

Kayla McBride had 19 points and Williams added 15 with seven assists as the second-seeded Lynx tied the best-of-five series at 2-2 and sent it back to New York for Sunday's deciding Game 5.

Minnesota also denied the top-seeded Liberty an elusive first WNBA championship by forcing New York's two biggest stars, Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, into off-shooting nights.

Stewart was just 5 of 21 from the floor while finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Ionescu was held to 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting. The All-Star duo went a combined 0 of 9 from 3-point range.

Jonquel Jones led New York, which is 0-5 all-time in WNBA FInals, with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.

Cheryl Reeve. - null
WNBA Finals: Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve On "Special Mental Toughness" Required For Success

BY Stats Perform

In a tightly contested game in which neither team led by more than six points, the Lynx took an 80-75 advantage on McBride's 3-pointer with 2:35 to play.

The Liberty fought back, however, as Ionescu converted a layup on the ensuing possession and Jones was later fouled after scoring off a feed from Stewart with 1:10 remaining. She completed the three-point play to knot the score at 80-80.

New York missed three shots on its next trip down the court, however, before giving the Lynx the ball back on a shot-clock violation with 18.3 seconds remaining. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma Falls After Quick Acceleration | IND-169/5 After 19 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 2: Gaikwad Leads Strong Maharashtra Response After Iyer’s Ton Lifts Mumbai
  3. IND-A Vs PAK-A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4: Late India Collapse Puts New Zealand On The Brink Of Victory
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4: India Set 107-Run Target For Kiwis Despite Sarfaraz, Rishabh Heroics
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Second Half Starts With Yellow Card For Apuia; EBFC 0-1 MBSG
  2. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Karelis, Van Nieff Set-Up MCFC's Fatorda Victory
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Karelis, Van Nieff Score As Mumbai City FC Beat Goa 2-1 At Fatorda
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite West Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixtures
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  2. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  2. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
  3. What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera
  4. Police Detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar For Staging Protest In Hyderabad
  5. A Necessary Obituary | A Poem
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  2. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  3. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  4. Netanyahu's Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar, Reveals Autopsy
  5. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails