WNBA: Caitlin Clark Scores Career-High 31 Points As Indiana Fever Thump Chicago Sky 100-81

Caitlin Clark became the only player in WNBA league history with three games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a season

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever brings the ball up court during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky on August 30, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Before a sellout crowd of 9,445, Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to go with 12 assists in her final regular-season matchup with fellow rookie sensation Angel Reese to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100-81 rout of the reeling Chicago Sky on Friday night. (More Sports News)

Clark became the only player in league history with three games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a season. She was 8 for 14 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, in her 11th double-double.

Reese tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds, breaking a tie with Tina Charles for rookie double-doubles with 23 and passing Sylvia Fowles for the Chicago season record. Reese got the record with 1:32 remaining, long after Clark and the other Indiana starters left the game. She also has a rookie record 399 rebounds.

Clark may have locked up the top spot in the much-hyped Rookie of the Year race as the Fever (16-16) beat the Sky (11-20) for the third time in four matchups, solidifying their probable playoff berth while Chicago is barely hanging on to the last spot as the season winds down.

