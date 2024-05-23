Other Sports

Who is Rupa Bayor? India's Taekwondo Sensation Clinches Bronze At Asian Championship

Ranked 13th globally, Rupa Bayor has an impressive track record, with multiple medals from renowned events like the South Asian Games, Australian Open, and Croatia Open

Rupa Bayor
info_icon

India's Rupa Bayor has crafted history as she won bronze medal at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Danang, Vietnam, she clinched India's first-ever medal in the Senior 1 Individual Recognized Poomsae event. (More Sports News)

Ranked 13th globally, Rupa Bayor has an impressive track record, with multiple medals from renowned events like the South Asian Games, Australian Open, and Croatia Open, along with various international ranking competitions. Rupa trains at the Indo Korean Taekwondo Academy.

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes poster - MVP
Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Live Streaming: India's Neeraj Goyat To Make MVP Debut - Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When asked about her reaction to the feat, Rupa said, "I feel overwhelmed and incredibly grateful. I want to thank my Coach, Abhishek Dubey, who inspired me to dream big and achieve this milestone. My heartfelt thanks also go to our physio, Akshay Sir, for his unwavering support throughout my journey. I am deeply thankful to India Taekwondo for their support during the Asian Championship and to all those who have been a part of this journey."

Rupa Bayor's victory showcases her skill and also highlights the growing success of Indian athletes in Taekwondo worldwide. Her achievement is sure to inspire young athletes all over the country to aim for greatness in Taekwondo and other martial arts.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Update: Cyclone Remal Set To Reach Bengal By Sunday; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Odisha |Details Inside
  2. Two Kids, Elderly Man Killed As Car Overturns In MP’s Rajgarh District
  3. Loss Of 2.33 Million Hectares Of Forest Cover: NGT Seeks MoEF&CCs Response
  4. Job Crisis At IITs: 38% Of 2024 Batch Across 23 Campuses Remain Unplaced
  5. Woman Holds Unique Protest Against Bad Roads In Hyderabad
Entertainment News
  1. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  2. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  3. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  4. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
  5. Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor
  2. Bologna Confirm Thiago Motta Departure With Juventus Move Imminent
  3. French Open 2024 Draw Revealed, Fascinating Match-Ups In Store - Check Who Plays Whom
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Announce 30-Member Provisional Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. French Open 2024: How Tough Is Rafael Nadal's Half? Breaking Down Roland Garros Draw
World News
  1. How Pink Noise Is Changing The Way We Relax
  2. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 63 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  3. Kenyan Climber Found Dead On Mount Everest
  4. US Will Announce $275 Million More In Artillery And Ammunition For Ukraine, Officials Say
  5. US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor