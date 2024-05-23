Who is Rupa Bayor? India's Taekwondo Sensation Clinches Bronze At Asian Championship

India's Rupa Bayor has crafted history as she won bronze medal at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Danang, Vietnam, she clinched India's first-ever medal in the Senior 1 Individual Recognized Poomsae event. (More Sports News)
Ranked 13th globally, Rupa Bayor has an impressive track record, with multiple medals from renowned events like the South Asian Games, Australian Open, and Croatia Open, along with various international ranking competitions. Rupa trains at the Indo Korean Taekwondo Academy.
When asked about her reaction to the feat, Rupa said, "I feel overwhelmed and incredibly grateful. I want to thank my Coach, Abhishek Dubey, who inspired me to dream big and achieve this milestone. My heartfelt thanks also go to our physio, Akshay Sir, for his unwavering support throughout my journey. I am deeply thankful to India Taekwondo for their support during the Asian Championship and to all those who have been a part of this journey."
Rupa Bayor's victory showcases her skill and also highlights the growing success of Indian athletes in Taekwondo worldwide. Her achievement is sure to inspire young athletes all over the country to aim for greatness in Taekwondo and other martial arts.