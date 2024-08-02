Tulika Maan: India's Unexpected Yet Lone Judo Warrior At Paris Olympics 2024

Tulika Maan's judo journey is a classic tale of "From Passtime to Podium."What started out as a casual pastime soon became her lifeblood. The Commonwealth Games silver medal threw her into the national limelight, fixing her status as a judoka to reckon with. Then came the disappointing exit at the Asian Games in 2022, and she thought it was all over for her reign. Determined to change this narrative, she is on a path of redemption, and what better stage than the Paris Olympics 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Maan will open her campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday, August 2, and what could be a testing experience in the Elimination Round of 32. She will be up against four-time Olympic medalist Idalys Ortiz in the Women's +78kg category.
Tulika Maan’s Paris Olympics 2024 Campaign
However, undaunted by the prospect of competing against the formidable opponent, Maan told Outlook, "At the beginning of the year, I never imagined myself at the Paris Olympics," reflecting on how she secured an unlikely Olympic berth. I thought Avtar Singh or Vijay Yadav would be representing India. After the Asian Games, my focus shifted to the 2028 Olympics.”
“This opportunity came as a surprise, a mix of destiny and chance. But I'm ready to embrace it. I'm aiming for both a medal and valuable experience. I’m aware of the challenge ahead, but I'm fearless." She added.
Tulika Maan’s Judo Journey
Maan started Judo at the age of 13, when she joined a combat sports academy near home. Her potential was quickly recognized, and a coach suggested to her mother that judo could be a great way to improve her fitness and overall health.
Maan's journey has been shaped under the guidance of Arjuna Awardee Yashpal Solanki, alongside training partners Olympian Avtar Singh and CWG medalist Vijay Yadav. Maan admits being the only judoka at these Games comes with added pressure.
"Having teammates around makes it a positive environment," she says. "We would encourage each other during the Commonwealth Games with the highs and lows. Judo is arduous, tiring and grueling, physically and mentally. The togetherness of the team is absolutely vital for the sense of calm."
When asked about Judo’s situation in India, Maan said, "Every judoka works tirelessly, and the sport is progressing in India. We're fortunate to have the full backing of the Sports Authority of India.”
“However, I believe our federation needs to step up its game. If their dedication matched our commitment, judo here would have been among top sports. Unfortunately, there's often a delay in their response, making SAI our primary support system."
Tulika Maan's Paris Olympics 2024 Grind: Training, Diet, and Recovery
Maan's days are a rigorous blend of training, workouts, and diet. She loves every part of it, just the foodie in her suffers due to restrictions on junk food. Despite strict diet control, she somehow managed to get her favourite "Kadhi Chawal" added to her diet regime. "I love food," she confesses, "and I am fortunate that I am in a higher weight category. I have seen athletes in lighter categories going to extremes and avoiding even water to control their weight before competitions."
When Maan isn't pumping iron, she's often hiking mountains or simply relaxing with her tight-knit group of friends. "They're family to me," she says. "They're always there for me, rooting for my dreams. They even help me stay on track with my diet when we're out."
What is Tulika Maan Looking Forward To in Paris and Olympic Debut
When asked if she loved traveling and what she is looking forward to in Paris, Maan's eyes lit up. "I'm looking so much forward to being able to see Paris after the competition," she said. "I enjoy collecting postcards for my friends and family and am already looking forward to finding some special Olympic-themed ones." (FYI, She promised to bring one for us too.) I'm eager to soak up the entire Olympic atmosphere. It's something every athlete dreams of."
Maan concluded the interview saying, "I'm ready to face anything," Maan said with a determined glint in her eye. "As the surprise addition to the Indian team, I'm here to prove myself. I'm not just going to show up; I'm going to fight. This is my chance to make a statement, and I'm going to bring home something everyone will be proud of."