Tulika Maan: India's Unexpected Yet Lone Judo Warrior At Paris Olympics 2024

When asked if she loved traveling and what she is looking forward to in Paris, Maan's eyes lit up. "I'm looking so much forward to being able to see Paris after the competition," she said. "I enjoy collecting postcards for my friends and family and am already looking forward to finding some special Olympic-themed ones." (FYI, She promised to bring one for us too.) I'm eager to soak up the entire Olympic atmosphere. It's something every athlete dreams of."