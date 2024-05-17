Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

From Doha, track and field athletes are now heading towards Rabat, Marrakech for the fourth leg of the Diamond League 2024 season on Sunday, May 19. (More Sports News)
Unlike the Doha Diamond League, where two Indian javelin throwers, Kishore Jena and Neeraj Chopra demonstrated their skills, But there will be no Indian athletes competing in the fourth edition.
However, numerous international athletes will take part in this prominent competition as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Pedro Pichardo will also be in attendance at the Moroccan meeting, following his victory at the Xiamen Diamond League event last April, where he outshone Hugues Fabrice Zango.
Pichardo missed the World Championships in Budapest, where Burkinabe jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango crafted history by winning his country’s first world title. Zango had an amazing indoor season, securing the global title in Glasgow. He will be looking at gold at the Paris Games. While Pichardo and Zango are the top contenders, Italian Andy Diaz Hernandez, the current world leader, could be a surprising challenger.
Track and Field Events at Rabat/Marrakech 2024 Diamond League 2024
This meet will be a mix of 14 events, seven disciplines each in both mens' and womens' categories.
Womens': Women’s High Jump, Women’s Shot Put, Women’s Pole Vault, Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles, Women’s 5,000 Meters, Women’s 200 Meters, Women’s 800 Meters
Mens': Men’s Triple Jump, Men’s 800 Meters, Men’s Discus, Men’s 400 Meters, Men’s 1500 Meters, Men’s 100 Meters, Men’s 3,000-Meter Steeplechase
When to watch Rabat/Marrakech 2024 Diamond League 2024?
The Rabat/Marrakech 2024 Diamond League 2024 is on Sunday, May 19 at Grand Stade de Marrakech at 10:30pm IST.
Where to watch Rabat/Marrakech 2024 Diamond League 2024 on TV?
Athletics fans can watch the Diamond League events on the Sports18 network.
Where to watch Rabat/Marrakech 2024 Diamond League 2024 live streaming?
The live streaming of Diamond League will be available on JioCinema. Sports fans can also follow the scores on the official website of Diamond League. Click HERE to go to official website.