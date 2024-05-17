Rabat/Marrakech Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Pichardo missed the World Championships in Budapest, where Burkinabe jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango crafted history by winning his country’s first world title. Zango had an amazing indoor season, securing the global title in Glasgow. He will be looking at gold at the Paris Games. While Pichardo and Zango are the top contenders, Italian Andy Diaz Hernandez, the current world leader, could be a surprising challenger.