PKL 11: Tamil Thalaivas Break Puneri Paltan's 14-match Unbeaten Streak With Thrilling Victory

The Tamil Thalaivas won the game with the scoreline at 35-30, ending the Puneri Paltans' 14-match unbeaten streak stretching to PKL season 10

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan PKL
Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Photo: PKL
The Tamil Thalaivas put in a fantastic all-round performance when they came up against the Puneri Paltan, and registered a superb win at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.  (More Sports News)

It was the Tamil Thalaivas who had the better of the early exchanges, as they raced into a 5-point lead within the first five minutes of the contest. Narender Kandola and Nitesh Kumar were doing most of the damage at this point. However, that’s when Mohit Goyat took charge, registering a flurry of quick points, helping the Puneri Paltan roar back into the contest.

As the half wore on, the Tamil Thalaivas continued to keep their opponents at bay. In the final phase of the half, Sachin inflicted an ALL OUT on the Puneri Paltan, which helped the Tamil Thalaivas extend their lead. Sachin and Narender Kandola were leading from the front for the Tamil Thalaivas, while it was Mohit Goyat, who was picking up the majority of the points for the defending champions. At the half-time break, the Tamil Thalaivas led the contest with a scoreline of 19-15.

The Tamil Thalaivas made a strong start to the second half, and had the momentum going their way in the first part of the second half. But the Puneri Paltan side weren’t making it easy for them, as the fought hard and clawed their way back into the contest. With the second half nearing the midway stage, the Tamil Thalaivas’ lead had been cut down to 4 points, and Mohit Goyat had completed his Super 10.

But with just over 10 minutes to go the Tamil Thalaivas inflicted another ALL OUT, extending the lead to an 8-point one. From then on in, the Tamil Thalaivas consolidated on their lead with Sachin playing a starring for his side. The Tamil Thalaivas did not let up their intensity in the final minutes and walked off with their second consecutive win of the s

