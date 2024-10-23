PKL 11: Tamil Thalaivas Break Puneri Paltan's 14-match Unbeaten Streak With Thrilling Victory

As the half wore on, the Tamil Thalaivas continued to keep their opponents at bay. In the final phase of the half, Sachin inflicted an ALL OUT on the Puneri Paltan, which helped the Tamil Thalaivas extend their lead. Sachin and Narender Kandola were leading from the front for the Tamil Thalaivas, while it was Mohit Goyat, who was picking up the majority of the points for the defending champions. At the half-time break, the Tamil Thalaivas led the contest with a scoreline of 19-15.