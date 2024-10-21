PKL 11: Puneri Paltan Play With Panache To Beat Patna Pirates 40-25

With just under ten minutes to go in the first half, the Puneri Paltan side had surged ahead and were looking to consolidate on a 3-point lead. After that, a flurry of solid defensive tackles further extended the Puneri Paltan’s lead, who were dominating proceedings at this point in time. For the Puneri Paltan, captain Aslam Inamdar led by example with 7 points and had fantastic support from Aman with 5 points and Mohit Goyat, who bagged 3 points. At the half-time break, Puneri Paltan led 20-10.