PKL 11: Puneri Paltan Play With Panache To Beat Patna Pirates 40-25

Puneri Paltan side came away with a comfortable win to wrap up an entertaining Monday evening

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates pkl
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates. Photo: Special arrangement
The Puneri Paltan side were on fire and put on an outstanding performance, as they swatted away the challenge from the Patna Pirates in style at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Led by Aslam Inamdar, the Puneri Paltan side defeated the Patna Pirates with a scoreline of 40-25, registering their second consecutive win to start off their season. (More Sports News)

Defending champions Puneri Paltan started off strongly, as Aslam Inamdar and co quickly stormed into a 4-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game. Soon after though, the Patna Pirates started to fight back with Ankit’s Super Tackle on Aslam Inamdar cutting down the deficit to one point in the early exchanges.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC - Special arrangement
PKL 11: UP Yoddhas Begin Campaign With Close Win Over Dabang Delhi KC

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With just under ten minutes to go in the first half, the Puneri Paltan side had surged ahead and were looking to consolidate on a 3-point lead. After that, a flurry of solid defensive tackles further extended the Puneri Paltan’s lead, who were dominating proceedings at this point in time. For the Puneri Paltan, captain Aslam Inamdar led by example with 7 points and had fantastic support from Aman with 5 points and Mohit Goyat, who bagged 3 points. At the half-time break, Puneri Paltan led 20-10.

After the break, the Puneri Paltan side continued to dominate the contest, keeping the Patna Pirates at an arm’s length. The Season 10 champions were looking comfortable and were building on their lead as the second half moved towards the midway stage. At that point, the Puneri Paltan had a 13-point lead to their name.

The Patna Pirates were giving it their all to mount a comeback, but the likes of Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar and Aman were having none of it. As the second half wore on, the Puneri Paltan side had a solid hold on the contest, and were looking good for a big win.

In the final minutes, the Patna Pirates’ Jang Kun Lee was introduced and his arrival triggered a round of rapturous applause from the crowd. However, there wasn’t enough time to turn the tide, as the Puneri Paltan side came away with a comfortable win to wrap up an entertaining Monday evening.

