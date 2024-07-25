Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport of the United States of America, is set to establish itself on the global stage with the introduction of the Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the PWR World Series, and the PWR World Tour, just like tennis's Grand Slams. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will host the inaugural PWR Series in March 2025. (More Pickleball News)
For the stop hosted by GCC as part of the Pickleball World Tour, 15 Million USD prize money has been announced and USD 1.5 million will be allocated for prize money for PWR World Series. Pickleball League Asia Private Limited is parent company of the same.
Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of the PWR said, “Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world. It is with great honour to be part of the creation of Pickleball World Rankings, PWR World Series and PWR World Tour and we are delighted to be the team taking Pickleball to the next level both on and off the court.”
Speaking of the prize money Pranav sais, “We will be offering USD $15 Million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and USD $1.5 Million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series. This is the highest prize money ever offered in the sport! It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential, all in front of millions of followers globally.”
He concluded, “It is no coincidence that we selected the GCC as the location for this announcement and we are thrilled to confirm that our first PWR World Series – in a grand style will be hosted in the region. The ambition and visionary leadership within the region and the positive pace of societal change is in step with the growth of the sport and we are confident that the sport will enjoy a bright future here.”
Pickleball has gained worldwide attention over the past years. Several celebrities such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Taylor Swift have added their names to the list of the game's fans. It is the fastest-growing sport in the USA and is now on its way to becoming the fastest-growing sport in the world.
What is the Pickleball World Ranking?
Pickleball World Ranking system is a comprehensive global ranking framework that allows a defined path for pickleball players to earn points and improve their rankings through participation in the PWR World Tour events held across various regions. These events are categorized into different tiers - PWR100, PWR 200, PWR 400, PWR700, PWR1000 and PWR2000 - similar to ATP and WTA tournaments in tennis.
Who can play in the Pickleball World Series?
The Pickleball World Series will be structured similarly to the Grand Slam events in tennis, starting in March 2025 with six major tournaments, including one hosted in the Gulf region. In its inaugural year, the PWR World Series will feature 64 players in the individual format and six teams consisting of four players each, from the US and the rest of the world.
What is the Pickleball World Tour?
Pickleball World Tour consists of various tours worldwide where players compete to earn PWR points and qualify for the PWR World Series. Examples include the PWR CPA Pro Tour and the PWR China Collegiate Pickleball Tour.