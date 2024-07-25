Other Sports

Pickleball World Tour: World Rankings, PWR World Series, Announced Date, Prize Money - Check All Details

Pickleball has gained worldwide attention over the past years. Several celebrities such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Taylor Swift have added their names to the list of the game's fans. Here are all the details about the Pickleball World Tour set to unfold in the year 2025

Pickleball World Tour 2025
Representative photo for the Pickleball World Tour 2025. Photo: Pickleball World Tour
info_icon

Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport of the United States of America, is set to establish itself on the global stage with the introduction of the Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the PWR World Series, and the PWR World Tour, just like tennis's Grand Slams. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will host the inaugural PWR Series in March 2025. (More Pickleball News)

For the stop hosted by GCC as part of the Pickleball World Tour, 15 Million USD prize money has been announced and USD 1.5 million will be allocated for prize money for PWR World Series. Pickleball League Asia Private Limited is parent company of the same.

Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of the PWR said, “Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world. It is with great honour to be part of the creation of Pickleball World Rankings, PWR World Series and PWR World Tour and we are delighted to be the team taking Pickleball to the next level both on and off the court.”

Speaking of the prize money Pranav sais, “We will be offering USD $15 Million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and USD $1.5 Million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series. This is the highest prize money ever offered in the sport! It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential, all in front of millions of followers globally.”

He concluded, “It is no coincidence that we selected the GCC as the location for this announcement and we are thrilled to confirm that our first PWR World Series – in a grand style will be hosted in the region. The ambition and visionary leadership within the region and the positive pace of societal change is in step with the growth of the sport and we are confident that the sport will enjoy a bright future here.”

Breakdancing Gets Olympic Status To Debut At Paris In 2024 - null
Paris Olympics 2024: Which Sports And Events Are Making Games Debut - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pickleball has gained worldwide attention over the past years. Several celebrities such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Taylor Swift have added their names to the list of the game's fans. It is the fastest-growing sport in the USA and is now on its way to becoming the fastest-growing sport in the world.

What is the Pickleball World Ranking?

Pickleball World Ranking system is a comprehensive global ranking framework that allows a defined path for pickleball players to earn points and improve their rankings through participation in the PWR World Tour events held across various regions. These events are categorized into different tiers - PWR100, PWR 200, PWR 400, PWR700, PWR1000 and PWR2000 - similar to ATP and WTA tournaments in tennis.

Who can play in the Pickleball World Series?

The Pickleball World Series will be structured similarly to the Grand Slam events in tennis, starting in March 2025 with six major tournaments, including one hosted in the Gulf region. In its inaugural year, the PWR World Series will feature 64 players in the individual format and six teams consisting of four players each, from the US and the rest of the world.

What is the Pickleball World Tour?

Pickleball World Tour consists of various tours worldwide where players compete to earn PWR points and qualify for the PWR World Series. Examples include the PWR CPA Pro Tour and the PWR China Collegiate Pickleball Tour.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  2. Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: IRE And ZIM Lock Horns In Historic First Test Encounter
  3. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  4. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
Football News
  1. La Liga: Hansi Flick Insists 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Can Still Improve At Barcelona
  2. English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly
  3. FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics
  4. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  5. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic Set For Second-Round Showdown On Chatrier
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
  5. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  2. Delhi HC Grants Arvind Kejriwal Granted 2 Extra Virtual Meetings With Lawyers Every Week
  3. YSRCP Vs TDP Over Viral Video Of Students' 'Ragging' At SSN College In Andhra
  4. Chandrababu Naidu's 'Pablo Escobar' Jibe at Jagan Reddy, Says Andhra Became 'Ganja Capital' Under YSRCP
  5. Mumbai Heavily Waterlogged Again After Pounding Rain
Entertainment News
  1. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  3. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  4. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
  5. Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal
US News
  1. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  2. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  3. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  4. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  5. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  2. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  3. Nepal: How Saurya Airlines Pilot Survived Crash That Killed All 18 On Board The Plane
  4. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  5. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw