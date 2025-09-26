Jared McCain tore his right thumb UCL; 76ers consulting specialists
Missed most of rookie season with a torn meniscus; averaged 15.3 points in 23 games
Rookie VJ Edgecombe could see a bigger role if McCain misses time
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Jared McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout on Thursday, and the team said they are consulting with specialists on the next steps for the 2024 first-round draft pick after he missed most of his rookie season with a torn meniscus.
Philadelphia selected McCain with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in the team’s first 23 games last season before injuring his left knee in mid-December.
Earlier this month, McCain said he was “on pace” to participate in training camp – which opens Friday for the 76ers.
“I’m getting on the court more, just excited to finally be free and actually get some work in and play some basketball,” said McCain, who was named Eastern Conference rookie of the month in November.
Philadelphia rookie and No. 3 overall draft pick VJ Edgecombe could be thrust into a significant role in the early part of the season if McCain misses extended time.