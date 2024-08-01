Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: We Were Expecting Medals From Shooters, Says IOA Chief PT Usha

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said she was confident about the shooters' good performance in the Paris Games despite their forgettable outing in the last two editions in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo

Sarabjot Singh, Manu Bhaker, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
India's Manu Bhaker, right, and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said she was confident about the shooters' good performance in the Paris Games despite their forgettable outing in the last two editions in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

Fielding a 21-member shooting contingent in Paris, the country has already won three bronze medals.

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian shooter to win two medals in a single Olympics when she clinched the bronze in 10m individual women's air pistol and in mixed team event partnering Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale on Thursday added another bronze to India's tally in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Indian rifle 3 position shooter Swapnil Kusale. - SAI
Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze

BY Gaurav Thakur

"In the last two Olympics shooting didn't win medals but Manu gave a good start but we were expecting good from Manu earlier also. We are frequently in contact with Manu's personal coach Jaspal Rana and he was very confident about Manu and knew that Manu is going to do well," Usha told PTI.

"We were expecting medals from shooters and now we have won three and expecting more from shooters. Great moment for me and overall all of us."

The IOA chief expects to better the seven medals India won overall in the last edition in Tokyo.

"We have won seven medals in Tokyo but we should win more than seven here and hoping good results from other disciplines as well.

"Our focus is on the athletes, whatever the athletes want IOA has done everything for them."

The former sprinter also expects reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to defend his crown here.

"Already Neeraj has shown his performance two times and I hope he will do good now also," Usha said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  4. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
  5. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
Football News
  1. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  3. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  4. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
  5. Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah And Fabio Carvalho Strikes Edge Reds To Victory
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  2. NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case
  3. Delhi LG VK Saxena Transfers Seven Senior IPS Officers
  4. Uran Murder: Woman Had Refused To Go To Bengaluru With Accused, Asked Him To Delete Her Pictures | Probe
  5. 'Khata Khat Nahi, Ab Safa Chatt': Yogi's Message For Akhilesh's SP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
World News
  1. Russia To Release WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap: Report
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  5. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath