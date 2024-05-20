Other Sports

No Personal Coaches, Media Blackout In NRAIs Guideline To Olympic-Bound Shooters

In a letter sent to Olympic-bound shooters, titled, "NRAI Olympic Team Undertaking and SOP for Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Pistol/Rifle Teams", a copy of which is with PTI, the NRAI has said the objective is to "ensure the clarity of the training and readiness plan for Olympic Games Paris 2024 by the shooters and the National Team Coaches and Sport Science support"

NRAI X @OfficialNRAI
Divyansh Singh Panwar (centre) shoots 253.3 in the final to win the men’s 10M Air Rifle OST T4. Arjun Babuta (left) was second and Rudrankksh Patil (right) was third. Photo: X/ @OfficialNRAI
info_icon

The National Rifle Association of India has laid down strict rules for Paris Olympic-bound shooters, which include not taking the help of personal coaches at the national camp and a "media blackout" in order to ensure the readiness of its athletes for the quadrennial showpiece. (More Shooting News)

The federation has issued a "national team protocol", where, among other things, it has also told the shooters that parents will not be allowed to "stay" or "visit" their wards at camps, and that the decision to make an exception solely lies with the High-Performance Director (HPD), Pierre Beauchamp.

In a letter sent to Olympic-bound shooters, titled, "NRAI Olympic Team Undertaking and SOP for Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Pistol/Rifle Teams", a copy of which is with PTI, the NRAI has said the objective is to "ensure the clarity of the training and readiness plan for Olympic Games Paris 2024 by the shooters and the National Team Coaches and Sport Science support."

"It is essential to have effective organization, discipline, planned and dedicated training programme for the best performance of shooters participating as National Team India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the letter says.

As per the letter, only NRAI-approved personal coaches and sport science consultants with signed SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) shall be allowed to assist the "National Training Team for the concerned shooter(s) in assisting and/or discussing with the National Training Team under the leadership of the HPD and the chief coach (rifle and pistol)."

However, personal coaches, who are not approved by the NRAI, will not be allowed.

"Personal coaches and including physios, nutritionists, and psychologists will not be entitled as part of the NRAI National Team program of the Olympic Games."

Under the subhead "Media Blackout", the NRAI has said the shooters will have to stay away from the media.

"Athletes will not be allowed to talk to media during the media blackout, except for media designated days which will be communicated to you (shooters) separately. During NRAI Blackout periods athletes will refrain from talking to media before their event."

Indian Gold medalist Sift Kaur Samra - null
Shooting Olympic Selection Trials: Sift Kaur Samra, Niraj Kumar Win

BY PTI

For the shooters' safety, the NRAI will also impose restrictions on their movement abroad.

"When travelling abroad, shooters' free movement shall be restricted from the hotel and elsewhere without the permission of the Chief Coach/HPD and/or designated person," the letter adds.

"Parents and personal coaches shall not stay or visit the concerned shooters while at camp and/or competition. However, HPD and Chief Coach may consider their request to interact with parents/personal coaches if required without disturbing the team environment at a different location," the letter added.

The shooters have also been told to be "respectful" towards team members under the clause "code of conduct".

"All team members are required to adhere to a strict code of conduct during the entire trip. This includes punctuality, and respectful behaviour towards team members, coaches, officials, and competitors. Everyone is required to sign an undertaking and strictly follow the code of conduct," the letter adds.

Rhythm Sangwan celebrates her bronze medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Jakarta. - null
Asian Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Rhythm Sangwan Bags Record-Breaking 16th Shooting Quota Place For India

BY

In the event of non-compliance, NRAI can initiate disciplinary proceedings.

"Any violation of the SOP may result in disciplinary action, including suspension of the shooter/personal coach. Athletes, coaches, and officials are responsible for understanding and adhering to this SOP. Shooters are required to submit a Code of Conduct cum Undertaking duly signed by them to NRAI. Parents are required to countersign the Code of Conduct cum Undertaking along with shooters who are below the age of 18 years."

National Rifle Association of India secretary Rajiv Bhatia did not respond to calls or messages.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  2. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  3. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Sports News
  1. Man City 3-1 West Ham: Haaland Never Doubted Cityzens' Title Chances After Spurs Win
  2. Brighton 0-2 Man United: Erik Ten Hag Concedes EPL Finish 'Not Good Enough By Far'
  3. Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Grabs Late Draw For Italian Champions
  4. Star Biker Hemanth Muddappa Breaks Jordanian Fahim Zahrani's Record Over Quarter-Mile
  5. Man City 3-1 West Ham: Erling Haaland Tops Off EPL Title With Second Golden Boot In Row
World News
  1. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  2. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  4. Chopper Carrying Iran's President Raisi Crashes, Search Launched | What We Know
  5. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup