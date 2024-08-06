Neeraj Chopra LIVE Score, Men's Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualification: Indian Qualifies For Finals With Season Best Throw Of 89.34m In 1st Attempt

Out of the 16 athletes, only four have qualified for the Men's Javelin Throw finals. Julian Weber of Germany was the first with a throw of 87.76m. Kenya's Julius Yego came second with his season's best 85.97m. Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch qualified with 85.63m. The last to qualify was Finland's Toni Keranen with his personal best of 85.27m.