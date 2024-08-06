Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra LIVE Score, Men's Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualification: Indian Qualifies For Finals With Season Best Throw Of 89.34m In 1st Attempt

Check the live and throw-by-throw updates from the men’s javelin throw qualification round, right here

Jagdish Yadav
6 August 2024
Neeraj Chopra Photo: X | ESPN
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Live Updates: India’s Neeraj Chopra will be in qualifying action at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. 16 athletes will take centre stage in Group B and will all be eager to make it to the next round of the competition. Check the live and throw-by-throw updates from the men’s javelin throw qualification round, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Men's Javelin Qualifiers Live Updates: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Qualifies

Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem qualified for the finals with 86.59m in his first attempt.

Men's Javelin Qualifiers Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Finals

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men's javelin throw finals with his season's best throw of 89.34m in the first attempt. It was Neeraj's personal best of this year.

Men's Javelin Qualifiers Live Updates: 1st Attempt

Neeraj Chopra throw's his highest ever in any qualification round with 89.34m.

Men's Javelin Qualifiers Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra First To Throw

The defending champion of the men's javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra will start Group B's proceeding. He is the first in the line to go for the throw. Action soon.

Men's Javelin Qualifiers Live Updates:  Kishore Jena 

India's javelin thrower Kishore Jena could not qualify after finishing with the best throw of 80.73m.

Men's Javelin Qualifiers Live Updates: Group A Qualification Results

Out of the 16 athletes, only four have qualified for the Men's Javelin Throw finals. Julian Weber of Germany was the first with a throw of 87.76m. Kenya's Julius Yego came second with his season's best 85.97m. Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch qualified with 85.63m. The last to qualify was Finland's Toni Keranen with his personal best of 85.27m.

Neeraj Chopra Live Updates: World Ranking

Neera Chopra is currently ranked no. 2 in the world after Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Update: Men's Javelin Qualifiers Group B

Group B: Neeraj Chopra (India), Gatis Cakss (Latvia), Max Dehning (Germany), Cameron McEntyre (Australia), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Marcin Krukowski (Poland), Lassi Etelatalo (Finland), Nnamdi Chinecherem (Nigeria), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Moustafa Mahmoud (Egypt), Artur Felfner (Ukraine), Timothy Herman (Belgium), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland).

