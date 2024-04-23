Other Sports

Nelly Korda's Quest For 6th Straight Win Paused As She Withdraws From Los Angeles Championship

The LGPA golfer officially withdrew from the JM Eagle Los Angeles Championship, which will be played at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Nelly Korda tied Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam with her fifth consecutive win at the Chevron Championship near Houston, the year's first major

AP
File photo of LPGA golfer Nelly Korda. Photo: AP
Nelly Korda is putting her bid for a historic sixth straight victory on hold. (More Sports News)

“It was not an easy decision,” Korda said in a statement posted on the LPGA Tour website. "After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.”

Diksha Dagar jumped to a third place finish at the Joburg Ladies Open. - SAI Media/X
Joburg Ladies Open 2024: Diksha Dagar Secures Tied-3rd Finish

BY PTI

Korda's two-shot win at the Chevron Championship was her second career major and her fifth win in five starts.

The 25-year-old from Florida didn't indicate when she'll compete next. After this week's stop in Los Angeles, the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey is May 9-12. The next major is the U.S. Women's Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.

