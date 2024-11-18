In the 35 + Men’s Singles Category Vietnam’s Carlos Rubio staged an amazing comeback to win gold as he defeated India’s Ankit Mody 21-19. Ankit was leading 19-10 and looked confident of winning the gold, but Carlos made a comeback of the tournament playing exceptional to win the gold. India’s Vivek Reddy defeated Rohan Salvi to secure bronze medal in the same category, the final score read 15-7.