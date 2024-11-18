Other Sports

World Pickleball Championship Series: India Triumphs At AIPA-Hosted Event In Mumbai

India secures 28 medals, including 11 golds, along with the prestigious team event title

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India-Pickleball-Team
The triumphant Indian celebrate the victory on the podium. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

India delivered a commanding performance at the Bingo World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Series powered by World Pickleball League, hosted by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), showcasing their dominance on home soil. (More Sports News)

The championship, which concluded with much fanfare, witnessed participation from over 17 countries, 55 international players, and more than 500 Indian athletes, making it one of the largest global events for the sport.

Team India stood out as the top-performing nation, clinching an impressive total of 28 medals, including 11 golds, and securing the coveted team event title.

The closing ceremony was a grand affair, graced by eminent dignitaries, including Mr. Ramesh Damani, E Chairman of Dmart; Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, MD and CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Shreenivas Director DCB Bank, Ms. Madhumati Lele Shrivastava, President of the Cricket Club of India (CCI); and the brand ambassador of pickleball in India, Mandira Bedi.

In the 19+ open category, India’s Sonu Vishwakarma defeated Spain’s Mauro Garcia to clinch the gold medal, the match was tight but Sonu maintained the lead right from the 1st point itself, the final score read 21-14, while India’s Kuldip Mahajan defeated Taiwan’s Lin Guang Sian 21-9 to claim bronze medal.

Indian-Pickleball-Team
The Indian Pickleball team posing for the cameras. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

In the 35 + Men’s Singles Category Vietnam’s Carlos Rubio staged an amazing comeback to win gold as he defeated India’s Ankit Mody 21-19. Ankit was leading 19-10 and looked confident of winning the gold, but Carlos made a comeback of the tournament playing exceptional to win the gold. India’s Vivek Reddy defeated Rohan Salvi to secure bronze medal in the same category, the final score read 15-7.

In the 19 plus women’s doubles category Australia’s Andie Dikosavljevic and India’s Vrushali Thakare defeated Philippines Anna Clarice Patri and Australia’s Ludovica Sciaky to secure gold with the final score 21-9. Australia’s Nicola schoeman and Danni – Elle Townsend defeated Aiko Yoshitomi and Mihika Yadav to secure bronze.

In the 35 plus women’s doubles category India’s Priyanka Mehta and Shraddha Damani defeated Sindoor Mittal and Simran Bangera to grab gold with a score of 21-6, India’s Pooja Rao and Radhika Trivedi defeated Shakuntala Devnani and Gayatri Mewada to secure bronze.

In the 19 plus women’s singles category Korea’s Mihae Kwon fought through pain to defeated Kate Morris 21-10 to win the gold medal. India’s Mihika Yadav defeated Australia’s Danni – Elle Townsend 15-4 to secure bronze. In the 35 plus women’s category India’s Priyanka Mehta defeated Gayatri Mewada 15-6 to secure gold medal.

Indian-Pickleball-Team
Another snap of the Indian pickleball team on the winning podium. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

In the Men’s doubles 19 + category Korea’s Kim Eung Gwon and India’s Mayur Patil defeated Australia’s George Wall and Lucas Pascoe with a score of 21-16 to secure gold. Japan’s Kenta Miyoshi and India’s Stavya Bhasin defeated India’s pair of Tejas Mahajan and Vanshik Kapadia with a score of 21-8 to secure bronze.

In the Men’s doubles 35 plus category India’s Nitten Kirrtane and Vishal Jadhav defeated Italy’s Marcello Bettinelli and Pep Giuliano with a score of 21-12 to secure gold medal. India’s Niraj Jain and Sohel Makani defeated Vietnam’s Carlos Rubio and Spain’s Sergio Ruiz Caro easily to secure bronze medal.

In the 19 + mixed doubles category Australia’s Danni – Elle Townsend and George Wall defeated India’s Vanshik and Vrushali 21-12 to secure gold, Australia’s Andie Dikosavljevic defeated India’s Isha Lakhani and Mayur Patil with a score of 14-4 to secure bronze.

In the 35 + mixed doubles category India’s Isha Lakhani and Vishal Jadhav defeated Shraddhar Damani and Carlos Rubio 21-6 to secure gold. Ankit Mody and Radhika Trivedi fought hard and defeated Sindoor Mital and Himanshu to secure bronze,

AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo expressed his delight at India’s remarkable performance:

"The success of the WPC Serie demonstrates the growing prominence of pickleball in India. Our athletes have showcased exceptional skill and determination, making the nation proud. AIPA is committed to nurturing talent and taking the sport to greater heights globally. This championship is a testament to the unifying power of sports and the potential of Indian athletes on the international stage."

In the 50 plus men’s category, in an all India final’s, Nitten Kirrtane defeated Akhil Mathur to claim gold with a score of 15-4 and India’s Bhushan Akut defeated India’s Sandeep Tawde with a score of 15-12 to secure bronze.

In the 50 plus men’s doubles category India’s Sandeep Tawde and Nitten Kirrtane defeated Akhil Mathur and Bhushan Akut to secure gold with a score of 21-11 and Australia’s Chris Pascoe and Gordon Watson defeated India’s Pradeep Ramnani and Thakurdas Rohira 15-9 to secure bronze. In the 50 plus women’s singles category India’s Shaks Devnani defeated Sushma Thakore 15-3 to secure gold.

In the 50 plus mixed doubles category India’s Bela Kotwani and Sandeep Tawde defeated Bhushna Akut and Shakuntala Devnani to win gold, while Thakurdas Rohira and Ruchi Shah defeated Nozer Amalsadiwala and Pradnya Shevni to win bronze.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  2. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly LIVE Score: Men In Blue Look To Take Lead In Second Half And Break Victory Drought | IND 1-1 MAS
  2. Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur Banned For Seven Games - Here's Why
  3. UEFA Nations League: Virgil Van Dijk, Frenkie De Jong Leave Netherlands Squad On 'Medical Grounds'
  4. Harry Kane: Former Spurs Captain Unveils Statue
  5. Montenegro Vs Turkiye Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Group B4 Clash
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Eight Titles, Two Grand Slams, 70 Match Wins - Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Year 2024
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Retiring Rafael Nadal Staving Off Emotions Until Spain Campaign Is Over
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  4. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  5. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  2. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
  3. Manipur: A State Under Siege
  4. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  5. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. Canadian PM Trudeau Admits His Govt Made 'Mistakes' In Immigration Policy
  2. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
  5. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens