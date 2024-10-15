Other Sports

ISSF Shooting World Cup, Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Four Indian Shooters Reach Finals In Men's And Women's 10m Air Rifle

Follow for LIVE scores and updates right from the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on the first day of the ISSF World Cup Final 2024 right here

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
15 October 2024
15 October 2024
Croatia's Miran Maricic, center, celebrates after securing the third place as India's Arjun Babuta, right, is knocked out of the 10m air rifle men's final. AP/Manish Swarup
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISSF Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1, on Tuesday, October 15. A 23-member Indian shooting team competes at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024 in New Delhi today. Competitions take place across rifle, pistol, and shotgun categories. Indian shooters participate in all 12 individual Olympic shooting events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. All eyes are on the shooters who narrowly miss out on medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 and are eager to fight hard in the pistol, rifle, and shotgun events. Get all the live updates right here
LIVE UPDATES

Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: 10m Air Rifle Qualifying Scores

Men's Qualification

Arjun Babuta (Second) - 631.6

Divyansh Singh Panwar (Fifth) - 631.2

Men's Qualification
Men's Qualification NRAI

Women's Qualification

Sonam Uttam Maskar (Fourth) - 632.1

Tilottama Sen (Seventh) - 628.9

Women's Qualification
Women's Qualification NRAI

Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: Bright Start For India

The sun is shining brighter for the Indian team as all four shooters have successfully qualified for the finals in both the men's and women's 10m air rifle events.

It's a promising start for India, and let's hope the shooters capitalize on their berths to secure multiple podium finishes.

Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: ISSF Athletes Of The Year

During the opening ceremony of the World Cup Final at the Dr Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad on Monday, Liu Yukun of China, the Paris 2024 Olympics champion in the 50-metre rifle 3-position, was named Athlete of the Year by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Meanwhile, Yang Ji-in of Korea, the women's 25-metre sports pistol Olympic champion, received the Female Athlete of the Year award.

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1: Indians In Action Today

Skeet Women 75 Targets - Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan

Skeet Men 75 Targets - Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Trap Women 75 Targets - Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh

Trap Men 75 Targets - Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta

10m Air Rifle Women - Sonam Uttam Maskar, Tilottama Sen

10m Air Rifle Men - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta

10m Air Pistol Women - Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao

10m Air Pistol Men - Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar

ISSF Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 Schedule

Tuesday, October 15

09:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Skeet Women 75 Targets

09:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Skeet Men 75 Targets

09:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Trap Women 75 Targets

09:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Trap Men 75 Targets

09:15 AM - 10:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women

09:15 AM - 10:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Men

11:45 AM: Final 10m Air Rifle Women

12:30 PM: Victory Ceremony

12:30 PM - 01:45 PM: 10m Air Pistol Women

12:30 PM - 01:45 PM: 10m Air Pistol Men

01:15 PM: Final 10m Air Rifle Men

02:00 PM: Victory Ceremony

02:45 PM: Final 10m Air Pistol Women

03:30 PM: Victory Ceremony

04:15 PM: Final 10m Air Pistol Men

05:00 PM: Victory Ceremony

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule For Upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament
  2. IND vs NZ: Indian Team Sweat It Out Ahead Of Kiwi Series - In Pics
  3. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  4. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Jack Leach Rocks PAK Top Order As Spin Takes Early Turn In Multan
  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
Football News
  1. Germany 1-0 Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Defeat Leaves Ronald Koeman Fuming - Reactions
  2. Mbappe Recovery Update: Madrid Release Statement After Questions Over France Absence
  3. Craig Bellamy Wants More From Wales After Extending Unbeaten UEFA Nations League Start
  4. Spain Vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League: European Champs Ready For Big Test Despite Missing 'Irreplaceable' Stars
  5. Scotland Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo 'Can Certainly Be Involved' - Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  2. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  3. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  4. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  5. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Women's Auction LIVE Updates: Ishika Chaudhary First Sold Player; Udita Costliest At 32L
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctors' Indefinite Hunger Strike
  2. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised
  3. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
  4. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  2. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  3. NASA Launches Mission To Explore Jupiter's Moon Europa In Search Of Life
  4. Pannun Case: Indian Enquiry Committee Visiting US On Tuesday
  5. UK Sanctions Iranian Military Leaders, Space Agency Over Israel Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan
  2. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  3. Today's Horoscope For October 15, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket
  5. India-Canada Row: Trudeau Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Delhi As Diplomatic Ties Hit All-Time Low
  6. Baba Siddique Death: Murder Plan, Probe And Manhunt | The Latest
  7. EC To Announce Maharashtra, Jharkhand Poll Dates Today
  8. IMD Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rain To Hit Tamil Nadu; Chennai Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised