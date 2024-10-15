ISSF Shooting World Cup, Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Four Indian Shooters Reach Finals In Men's And Women's 10m Air Rifle

Croatia's Miran Maricic, center, celebrates after securing the third place as India's Arjun Babuta, right, is knocked out of the 10m air rifle men's final. AP/Manish Swarup

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISSF Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1, on Tuesday, October 15. A 23-member Indian shooting team competes at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024 in New Delhi today. Competitions take place across rifle, pistol, and shotgun categories. Indian shooters participate in all 12 individual Olympic shooting events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. All eyes are on the shooters who narrowly miss out on medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 and are eager to fight hard in the pistol, rifle, and shotgun events. Get all the live updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

15 Oct 2024, 11:17:58 am IST Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: 10m Air Rifle Qualifying Scores Men's Qualification Arjun Babuta (Second) - 631.6 Divyansh Singh Panwar (Fifth) - 631.2 Men's Qualification NRAI Women's Qualification Sonam Uttam Maskar (Fourth) - 632.1 Tilottama Sen (Seventh) - 628.9 Women's Qualification NRAI

15 Oct 2024, 11:07:38 am IST Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: Bright Start For India The sun is shining brighter for the Indian team as all four shooters have successfully qualified for the finals in both the men's and women's 10m air rifle events. It's a promising start for India, and let's hope the shooters capitalize on their berths to secure multiple podium finishes.

15 Oct 2024, 10:28:15 am IST Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: ISSF Athletes Of The Year During the opening ceremony of the World Cup Final at the Dr Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad on Monday, Liu Yukun of China, the Paris 2024 Olympics champion in the 50-metre rifle 3-position, was named Athlete of the Year by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISSF - International Shooting Sport Federation (@issf_official) Meanwhile, Yang Ji-in of Korea, the women's 25-metre sports pistol Olympic champion, received the Female Athlete of the Year award.

15 Oct 2024, 10:07:11 am IST ISSF Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1: Indians In Action Today Skeet Women 75 Targets - Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan Skeet Men 75 Targets - Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan Trap Women 75 Targets - Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh Trap Men 75 Targets - Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta 10m Air Rifle Women - Sonam Uttam Maskar, Tilottama Sen 10m Air Rifle Men - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta 10m Air Pistol Women - Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao 10m Air Pistol Men - Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar