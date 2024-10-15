ISSF Shooting World Cup, Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Four Indian Shooters Reach Finals In Men's And Women's 10m Air Rifle

Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: 10m Air Rifle Qualifying Scores
Men's Qualification
Arjun Babuta (Second) - 631.6
Divyansh Singh Panwar (Fifth) - 631.2
Women's Qualification
Sonam Uttam Maskar (Fourth) - 632.1
Tilottama Sen (Seventh) - 628.9
Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: Bright Start For India
The sun is shining brighter for the Indian team as all four shooters have successfully qualified for the finals in both the men's and women's 10m air rifle events.
It's a promising start for India, and let's hope the shooters capitalize on their berths to secure multiple podium finishes.
Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 LIVE: ISSF Athletes Of The Year
Meanwhile, Yang Ji-in of Korea, the women's 25-metre sports pistol Olympic champion, received the Female Athlete of the Year award.
ISSF Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1: Indians In Action Today
Skeet Women 75 Targets - Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan
Skeet Men 75 Targets - Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Trap Women 75 Targets - Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh
Trap Men 75 Targets - Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta
10m Air Rifle Women - Sonam Uttam Maskar, Tilottama Sen
10m Air Rifle Men - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta
10m Air Pistol Women - Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao
10m Air Pistol Men - Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar
ISSF Shooting World Cup Final, Day 1 Schedule
Tuesday, October 15
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Skeet Women 75 Targets
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Skeet Men 75 Targets
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Trap Women 75 Targets
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM: Trap Men 75 Targets
09:15 AM - 10:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women
09:15 AM - 10:30 AM: 10m Air Rifle Men
11:45 AM: Final 10m Air Rifle Women
12:30 PM: Victory Ceremony
12:30 PM - 01:45 PM: 10m Air Pistol Women
12:30 PM - 01:45 PM: 10m Air Pistol Men
01:15 PM: Final 10m Air Rifle Men
02:00 PM: Victory Ceremony
02:45 PM: Final 10m Air Pistol Women
03:30 PM: Victory Ceremony
04:15 PM: Final 10m Air Pistol Men
05:00 PM: Victory Ceremony