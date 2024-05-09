Other Sports

International Chess Master Varugeese Koshy Passes Away At Age 66

Starting out as a rebel, Varugeese Koshy was one of the few self-taught gentlemen of the chess world. His hyper-modern approach to the 64-squares gave him a distinct advantage over most of his peers

Advertisement

X| Chess.com - India
Varugeese Koshy. Photo: X| Chess.com - India
info_icon

International Master, renowned trainer and a mentor to many aspirants, Varugeese Koshy, has died. He was 66. (More Sports News)

Koshy leaves behind two sons and his wife.

Koshy had known about his terminal lung cancer for about ten months and he dealt with the dreaded disease with his impeccable sense of humour. “Apna time aa gaya," he had said in October last year.

Starting out as a rebel, Koshy was one of the few self-taught gentlemen of the chess world. His hyper-modern approach to the 64-squares gave him a distinct advantage over most of his peers.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic continued to add to his legacy as one of the best NBA players ever by winning his third Most Valuable Player trophy on Wednesday - null
Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

In the era when computers played very little role, Koshy rose from the ashes with his superior skills to analyze various positions and went on to become India number two in the National Championship of the early nineties.Koshy represented the country on various occasions but his biggest contribution to the game came as a trainer.

It was in the mid 90s that he was approached by P Harikrishna’s grandfather to train the young mind. Koshy and Harikrishna worked together for many years and Koshy also accompanied him to Netherlands for his first major event in Wijk Ann Zee a few years later. Harikrishna went on to become one of the best players that the country ever had.

Advertisement

He later trained many other Indian players, like former world junior champion Abhijeet Gupta, who would bring glory to the nation and each of his students have always gone on record saying that his help was instrumental in bringing them to the present levels. His aura was such that he was always addressed as Sir or Boss after his last name.

"I am deeply saddened to learn the news of my former coach International Master Varugeese Koshy sir passing away. He played a crucial role in shaping my career and helping me become an International master.

"Under his guidance, I learned not only chess but also discipline, ethics, and hard work. A wonderful person who was instrumental in shaping the careers of many Indian chess players including me," wrote Harikrishna on X.

Grandmaster N Srinath, himself a full-time trainer, said, “Incredibly saddened to hear about this. Koshy sir was one of my coaches. He had a profound impact on my career and his impact will live forever.

"He has impacted not only me but several players from India across generations. I wish I could have seen him and spoken to him at least one more time”.

“A person with so much warmth and love for the game. I remember we sang his favorite song 'main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya...' for him in his last PSPB tournament before retirement,” recalled multiple-time national champion Padmini Rout on social media.

Advertisement

Koshy might not be anymore but his legacy will remain in the hearts of chess players of the country. A fearless fighter that he was, this was one fight against cancer he succumbed to on Wednesday afternoon.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | India's Ranking in World Press Freedom Index
  2. Bengal BJP Launches Portal, Helpline Number For 'Genuine Candidates' Affected By School Jobs Scam
  3. Sandeshkhali Row: Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men, Says BJP Asked Her To Sign Blank Paper
  4. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes
  2. Geetanjali Mishra's Summer Go-To Drinks Are Natural Fruit Juices, Mom's 'Aam Panna'
  3. Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'
  4. 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  5. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
Sports News
  1. Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  5. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  2. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  3. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  4. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  5. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men