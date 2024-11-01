Arjun Erigaisi Narrowly Misses 2800 FIDE Rating Club, But It's Still A Huge Deal. Here's Why

Overall, Erigaisi's stature is significant as it is further evidence of India's growing dominance in world chess. It was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, and follows the historic twin gold medals at the Chess Olympiad. It has since been succeeded by the news of the three-year-old Anish Sarkar becoming the world's youngest FIDE-rated chess player. To add to that, the trailblazing D Gukesh will take on reigning champ Ding Liren as an equal, in the battle for the World Championship crown in a few days' time.