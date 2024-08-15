Independence Day 2024: A Look At India's Top Five Sporting Moments

After gaining independence, the Indian men's hockey team achieved a significant milestone by winning a gold medal in the London Olympics in 1948. This victory marked India's first gold medal at the Olympics in 12 years. Before this, India had secured gold medals in hockey at the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics. That gold medal is also special because it came from the land of the British Empire, which was ruling India before 1947. Some of the players in the Indian team had little or no experience because many good hockey players went to Pakistan after the partition.