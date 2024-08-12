The GCL has quickly established itself as a premier event in the chess world, combining traditional gameplay with a modern franchise-based format. Each team was allotted 1000 points to use during the bidding process, allowing them to draft two Superstar Men, two Superstar Women, and one Prodigy player, in addition to pre-selected Icons. The Icons, which were announced last month, include chess legends such as Magnus Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand, and Hikaru Nakamura.