Global Chess League 2024: Hou Yifan, Vaishali Among Top Picks In Superstar Women Player Draft

The draft proceedings were intense, with all six teams—Alpine SG Pipers, Ganges Grandmasters, Mumba Masters, PBG Alaskan Knights, Triveni Continental Kings, and American Gambits—competing fiercely to assemble the strongest possible squads

hou yifan twitter X fide chess
World no. 1 women chess player Hou Yifan. Photo: X | FIDE Chess
The stage is set for an electrifying second season of the Global Chess League (GCL) as 30 of the world’s top chess players were selected by six franchises during a thrilling Player Draft held on Sunday in New Delhi. (More Sports News)

The second season will take place from October 3rd to 12th at Friends House in London and promises to be even more competitive and exciting, with a star-studded lineup that includes some of the biggest names in the chess world.

The Superstar Women category saw intense competition during the draft, with franchises spending heavily to secure top talent. Grandmaster Hou Yifan, a four-time Women’s World Champion, was one of the most sought-after players, joining Alpine SG Pipers, who also retained rising star, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Hou Yifan expressed her excitement about participating in the GCL, noting the buzz created by the inaugural edition in Dubai last year. “I am happy to be part of the Alpine SG in this edition,” she said.

Indian prodigy Vaishali Rameshbabu was another prominent pick, drafted by the Ganges Grandmasters alongside Nurgyul Salimova. The Ganges Grandmasters also bolstered their squad by selecting top-five-ranked Arjun Erigaisi and Parham Maghsoodloo in the Superstar Men category. American Gambits, one of the new franchises debuting this season, filled their Superstar Women slots with Bibisara Assaubayeva and Elisabeth Paehtz, ensuring they have a well-rounded team for the competition.

Indian chess player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. - Photo: X | Chess.com
The draft also featured notable selections in the Superstar Men category. American Gambits secured the services of Vladislav Artemiev and Jan-Krzysztof Duda, while PBG Alaskan Knights picked up Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and retained Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Defending champions Triveni Continental Kings, keen to repeat their success, acquired Wei Yi and Teimour Radjabov.

The GCL has quickly established itself as a premier event in the chess world, combining traditional gameplay with a modern franchise-based format. Each team was allotted 1000 points to use during the bidding process, allowing them to draft two Superstar Men, two Superstar Women, and one Prodigy player, in addition to pre-selected Icons. The Icons, which were announced last month, include chess legends such as Magnus Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand, and Hikaru Nakamura.

The draft proceedings were intense, with all six teams—Alpine SG Pipers, Ganges Grandmasters, Mumba Masters, PBG Alaskan Knights, Triveni Continental Kings, and American Gambits—competing fiercely to assemble the strongest possible squads. The inclusion of new players like Richard Rapport, who joined Alpine SG Pipers, and young prodigies like Nihal Sarin (PBG Alaskan Knights) and Raunak Sadhwani (Mumba Masters) adds further intrigue to the upcoming season.

With teams now finalized, the focus shifts to London, where the Global Chess League Season 2 will unfold in a double round-robin format. Each team will play 10 matches, with victories determined by a best-of-six board scoring system.

As Sameer Pathak, CEO of the Global Chess League, remarked, “We are eagerly anticipating a cracking extravaganza in October. All six franchises have put together strong and equal teams, making this season bigger and more exciting.”

