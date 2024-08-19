France Basketball Congratulates Olympic Star Guerschon Yabusele On 76ers Move

France Basketball celebrated Guerschon Yabusele's move to the Philadelphia 76ers after reports emerged on Sunday that he had agreed a $2.1million deal with the NBA franchise following his standout performances at the Paris Olympics earlier this month. (More Basketball News)
The French forward is believed to have signed a one-year contract with the Sixers after propelling France to Olympic silver.
Yabusele experienced a breakout tournament on the hosts' run to the final, scoring 22 points against Canada, 17 against Germany and 20 against Team USA in the gold-medal match.
His impressive run in the knockout rounds also saw him shoot 16-for-24 (66.7%) from the field overall.
Yabusele joins the 76ers from Real Madrid, ending a three-year stint in the Spanish capital.
During his spell with Madrid, the team reached the EuroLeague final four every season and even won the title in 2023.