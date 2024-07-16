Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024

Sports and cinema share a profound connection bound by the word - story! It is about the narrative of MS Dhoni finishing off in style during the 2011 T20 World Cup and India lifting the trophy. The tale of Milkha Singh's run like no other during his military campaign, Indian women's hockey team's remarkable victory in the World Cup against all odds and thousand more stories that are beautifully brought to life through the initiative of filmmakers. (More Sports News)
As the world anticipates the biggest sports event of the year - the Paris Olympic Games 2024, let's delve into five Indian movies that rekindle the thrill of sports filled with deep emotion
Indian Sports Movies To Watch Ahead of Paris Olympics
1. Paan Singh Tomar
'Paan Singh Tomar,' released in 2012, depicts the life of the eponymous former national athlete - a man caught between sporting glory and the harsh realities of life. The late Irfan Khan, one of the best actors of Bollywood, played the lead role under the direction of Tigmanshu Dhulia.
Paan Singh Tomar, born on 1 January 1932 and died on 1 October 1981 (age 49 years) was a real-life an Indian athelete who served in the Indian Army and achieved fame as a steeplechase runner reprsenting nation globally. He won seven back to bak Indian National Games and an uncountable number of medals. However, the star sufferred from personal life problems and alleged injustices that turned him into a notorous dacoit.
2. Chak De! India
Any proud moment for India in the world of sports occurs, and the phrase 'Chak De! India' meaning 'Let's Go India', will go resonate across millions lips. In times of sorrow, the melody 'Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan' plays softly in every Indian's heart at particular incidents. This is the craze of the Shahrukh Khan-featured movie 'Chak De! India'.
The movie directed by Shimit Amin revolves around the struggles of India's National Women's Hockey team, especially its coach, Kabir Khan who embarks on a journey of redemption and finds success after enduring setbacks and setbacks and then a comeback worth it all. What makes the movie special is the fact that the plot is not totally fictional but inspired by the real-life challenges and achievements of India women's hockey team when their own country had no hopes.
3. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' released in 2013, is not just a movie but the story of the real Indian track and field sprinter - Milka Singh, also known as the 'The Flying Sikh.' It's a film that promises to give you goosebumps!
The movie starring Farhan akhtar, directed by directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shows the chronicles of the life of Milkha Singh delving into his traumatic childhood during the time that all India hates - Partition of 1947. Singh was introduced to sports during his tenure at the Indian military where he amazed everyone by running as fast as the railway trains earning the moniker 'The Flying Man'.
Born in 1929 in Govindpura, Pakistan, passing away in 2021 in Chandigarh, Milkha Singh remains the only athlete to win gold at 400 metres at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games. His trophy compartment is adorned with the gold medals won in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games, making him the national hero, forever.
4. Dangal
Geeta and Babita Phogat, the wrestling sisters from Haryana, daughters of Mahavir Singh Phogat, have a blockbuster movie named, 'Dangal' based on their life story. Released in 2016 the movie, featured by Amir Khan and directed by Nitesh Tiwari explores the societal baises that praises boys over girls and once believed that wrestling is not for women. One of the dialogue od Dangal - "hamari chhori, chhoro se kam hai ke?" meaning "are our girls any less than boys?" became a renowned slogan!
The film revolves around the journey of Geeta Phogat from being a little girl who was trained by her strict father to becoming a national wrestling champion. Geeta, 35, has won India's first ever gold medal in women's wrestling (55 kg category) at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi, India and then clinched the bronze at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships. She also became the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games in London 2012.
5. Lagaan
'Lagaan,' the period sports movie loved by cinephiles not only from India but worldwide, is an example of pure cinema. It represents Bollywood's milestone, that made it ways to the nominations of Oscars Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Fetured by Aamir Khan and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker released in 2001, the plot of the movie is set during India's colonial era. 'Lagaan' meaning 'taxes' imposed on the poor villagers by the British government were rising each passing day. Their only hope to escape this burden was to win a cricket match against the English team filled with professional batters and bowlers - some terms as foriegn to the Indians as the Britishers itself. And what follows next is the tale of drama, action, and emotions, evoking goosegumps, bringing tears of both sorrow and joy, but mostly, entertainment.