Fetured by Aamir Khan and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker released in 2001, the plot of the movie is set during India's colonial era. 'Lagaan' meaning 'taxes' imposed on the poor villagers by the British government were rising each passing day. Their only hope to escape this burden was to win a cricket match against the English team filled with professional batters and bowlers - some terms as foriegn to the Indians as the Britishers itself. And what follows next is the tale of drama, action, and emotions, evoking goosegumps, bringing tears of both sorrow and joy, but mostly, entertainment.