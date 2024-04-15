Boston Marathon 2024: Emma Bates Vies for Victory, Dodging Potholes and Kenyan Rivals

The 31-year-old former Boston resident stepped in one midway through the Chicago Marathon last fall, tearing a tissue in her foot. She finished 13th but left the course in a wheelchair. Photo: Instagram/ @emmajanelbates

The 31-year-old former Boston resident stepped in one midway through the Chicago Marathon last fall, tearing a tissue in her foot. She finished 13th but left the course in a wheelchair. Photo: Instagram/ @emmajanelbates