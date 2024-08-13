Another Olympics Gone, No Indian Skaters In Sight: The Unseen Struggle Of Thousands Roller Dreams

Be it day or night, in India or across the globe, the Indian skaters are gliding forward. (More Sports News)
But who truly knows their story?
In India, a dedicated national skating team, divided into four age categories, competes and excels in world and Asian championships. They’ve even ranked in the world’s top ten. Yet, despite their achievements, the sport remains overshadowed by the nation's obsession with cricket and other mainstream interests.
The Roller Skating Federation of India faces an ongoing struggle for the recognition it deserves. While India's national skating team hasn't yet graced the Olympics—neither in Paris nor before—there's hope that Los Angeles might change the narrative. It is time to shed light on this inspiring but underappreciated sport and see how the roller skating army of India is striving to break through the noise and make their dreams a reality.
Medal for India in 'skating at LA Olympics 2028'
At the Paris Olympics, the Indian team, consisting of 117 athletes across 16 sports, returned with six medals: five bronze and one silver, no gold. There were four skating medal events at the Games 2024 featuring 88 skateboarders from 23 nations who participated and celebrated. India was not one of them. This, despite having a burgeoning national skating community raises concerns.
Meet HR Ravish, the national coach of the Roller Skating Federation of India, who is now determined to rewrite this script. In our interaction with him, he claimed: "Games of 2028 could see India clinch a medal in skating sports," and, here's how
How Are Indian Roller Skating Athletes Performing?
At the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games, India’s 14-member roller skating squad made a remarkable splash, returning with bronze medals in two events. The team, brimming with talent, saw nine athletes make it to the finals.
In a display of speed, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj clinched third place in the Women’s 3000m speed skating relay. The Men’s 3000m speed skating relay also saw India on the podium, with Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, and Anandkumar Velkumar achieving a third finish. Meanwhile, Sai Samhitha Akula and Greeshma Dontara delivered impressive performances in the Women’s artistic single free skating final, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
The most exciting news about this is that Roller skating will make its Olympic debut in the upcoming Games, offering a golden opportunity for these rising skaters to shine on the biggest sporting stage of the world. And, who knows probably, India will be one of the teams. But before, there are some problems to deal with.
Are there challenges in discovering top roller and skateboard athletes in India?
"No! The Roller Skating Federation of India is filled with thousands of stories that promise to give you goosebumps. These are tales of how an unyielding passion for skating has drawn athletes from every corner of the country, overcoming all obstacles to pursue their dreams.
They arrive, often trained on their own. What surprised me the most is their background -- very low, very, very poor middle-class family, winning that national battle... it is not easy at all and we never lacked talent in skating be it skateboarding or any roller sport, Each year we have around 70,000 to 80,000 registrations in the national championships", said Ravish.
The Roller Skating Federation of India oversees all divisions of roller sports, including skateboarding, and organizes several national championships across the country. While India lacks a widespread network of skating tracks, there are notable facilities in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Despite limited resources, the federation consistently manages to host championships, such as the recent one in Chandigarh and Mohali, where thousands of skaters shone.
Even without national broadcasting or extensive media coverage, India boasts one of the world's fastest speed skaters: Dhanush Babu. The 29-year-old, hailing from Bengaluru, has represented India on the global stage with distinction.
He reached the finals at the 2018 Asian Speed Skating Championship and the World Speed Skating Championship the same year. His impressive record includes over 14 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and five bronze medals at national championships. Renowned as the "Triple Crown King of the 100-metre," Dhanush Babu has earned the title of India's best skater six times.
In the early days, when cricket, badminton, and other sports dominated India's sports landscape, it was challenging for anything on wheels to make a mark. Yet, roller sports began to emerge from the shadows. With minimal sponsorship and inspiration drawn from the European and global stages, Indian roller skating stars began to rise despite limited funding.
The Roller Skating Federation of India has persevered through these challenges, and today, India compete with the best in the world. They are now on par with powerhouse nations like Colombia, the top team in roller sports, as well as South Korea, China, and even the USA. The results of the World Championships in all the divisions of the rollers and skateboarding sport are encouraging. India frequently rank among the top contenders among over 88 participating nations. What an amazing story!
How India Prepares Its Roller Skating Athletes for Global Competitions
“We select our teams and provide rigorous training, adopting a methodology inspired by the Chinese approach. In this model, teams are carefully chosen and continuously trained for major events, while also gaining valuable racing experience through various ranking tournaments and national championships. Our athletes benefit from intensive training with international and experienced coaches.
In India, our training is diverse and multi-faceted. We don’t adhere to a one-size-fits-all coaching system. Instead, athletes train under various coaches, each with their unique methods, ensuring they are well-prepared for different conditions.
Training takes place across multiple locations, including Dharamshala, Kerala, Pondicherry, Bangalore, and Delhi, utilizing facilities with 200-meter banked tracks. We organize camps in these areas to ensure our athletes are equipped to compete at the highest level, wherever they are needed.” said the national coach of roller skating in India.
Initially, team India, would arrive just one or two days before a championship. However, over the past four years, the RSFI has made it a practice to arrive at least 10 to 12 days in advance. This allows the athletes to acclimate to the weather and familiarize themselves with the track."
So what is the problem?
The primary issue currently facing Indian roller skating is a lack of recognition. Sponsorship opportunities are scarce, and the sport remains largely under the radar due to minimal media coverage and no live telecasting. Many people may not even know the names of the national roller skating champions because their achievements go largely unnoticed.
"Imagine if there were more media coverage—things could change dramatically," said the coach.
India was unable to qualify for the Paris Olympics due to certain criteria that were not met. However, with enhanced training, increased funding—though the current support is already well—and focused efforts, it is entirely possible for India to send athletes to the Los Angeles Olympics for skating. In the meantime, several duties must be done.
Schools Must Do It!
"Now is the ideal time for schools and institutions to take roller sports seriously and integrate it into their sports programs. By investing in roller sports from the grassroots level, we can build a strong foundation and elevate the sport’s profile. This commitment will not only enhance our preparation but also contribute to the overall growth and success of roller sports in India."
A game-changing strategy for advancing the roller skating community in India lies in returning to the roots. HR Ravish, the spokesperson and coach of the Indian roller skating team passionately advocates for the pivotal role of school teams in this journey.
By instituting rigorous, daily training sessions—both morning and afternoon—a solid foundation can be built for young skaters. The vision is clear: a vibrant, thriving roller skating community poised to make its mark at international events, at the Games, and beyond.