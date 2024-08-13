Another Olympics Gone, No Indian Skaters In Sight: The Unseen Struggle Of Thousands Roller Dreams

The Roller Skating Federation of India has persevered through these challenges, and today, India compete with the best in the world. They are now on par with powerhouse nations like Colombia, the top team in roller sports, as well as South Korea, China, and even the USA. The results of the World Championships in all the divisions of the rollers and skateboarding sport are encouraging. India frequently rank among the top contenders among over 88 participating nations. What an amazing story!