Sports

NZ Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 3: Aussies Require Another 202 Runs But Kiwis Hold All The Aces - In Pics

In what promises to be a fascinating end to the second Test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the visitors require another 202 runs to win whereas the BlackCaps need six wickets to level the series 1-1. Trailing by 94 runs, the home team fought back in the second innings thanks to fifties from Tom Latham (73), Kane Williamson (51), Rachin Ravindra (82) and Daryl Mitchell (58) as they set up a target of 279. In reply, the Australian team lost wickets at regular intervals as Matt Henry (2/37) and Ben Sears (2/22) shared the spoils. Day four could promise to be the final day of the Test that could well decide which way the result ends up.