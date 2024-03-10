Sports

NZ Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 3: Aussies Require Another 202 Runs But Kiwis Hold All The Aces - In Pics

In what promises to be a fascinating end to the second Test match between New Zealand and Australia at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the visitors require another 202 runs to win whereas the BlackCaps need six wickets to level the series 1-1. Trailing by 94 runs, the home team fought back in the second innings thanks to fifties from Tom Latham (73), Kane Williamson (51), Rachin Ravindra (82) and Daryl Mitchell (58) as they set up a target of 279. In reply, the Australian team lost wickets at regular intervals as Matt Henry (2/37) and Ben Sears (2/22) shared the spoils. Day four could promise to be the final day of the Test that could well decide which way the result ends up.

March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Ben Sears fields the ball on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Australia's Travis Head bats on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Ben Sears celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cam Green on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Tim Southee dives to take a catch to dismiss Australia's Usman Khawaja on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn bats on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts after dropping a catch off New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Spectators walk on the field during the lunch break on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, left, waves his bat on reaching 50 runs as teammate Daryl Mitchell watches on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.

