NZ Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 3: Aussies Require Another 202 Runs But Kiwis Hold All The Aces - In Pics

New Zealand's Ben Sears fields the ball on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Australia's Travis Head bats on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Ben Sears celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cam Green on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Tim Southee dives to take a catch to dismiss Australia's Usman Khawaja on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn bats on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts after dropping a catch off New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Spectators walk on the field during the lunch break on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, left, waves his bat on reaching 50 runs as teammate Daryl Mitchell watches on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch, New Zealand.