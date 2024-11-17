Sports

Nations League: Netherlands Blank Hungary 4-0 To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

The Netherlands qualified for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Hungary on Sunday (November 17, 2024). Wout Weghorst converted a penalty in the 21st and Cody Gapko added a second spot kick in first-half injury time. Denzel Dumfries and Teun Koopmeiners added second-half goals. The game in Amsterdam was briefly suspended in the first half for the medical evacuation of Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai. The Hungarian Football Federation said the former player was in “stable” condition after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The Netherlands joined Germany as the two teams from League A, Group 3 to advance to the quarter-finals in March.

Hungary Netherlands Nations League Soccer
Netherlands Hungary Nations League Soccer | Photo: AP Photo/Patrick Post

Players of the Netherlands celebrate at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Netherlands Hungary Nations League Soccer
Hungary Netherlands Nations League Soccer | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Teun Koopmeiners of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League: HUN vs NED
UEFA Nations League: NED vs HUN | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League: NED vs HUN
UEFA Nations League: HUN vs NED | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, front, duels for the ball with Hungary's Marton Dardai during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Hungary
Hungary vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Hungary vs Netherlands
Netherlands vs Hungary | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Jan-Paul van Hecke of the Netherlands, left, duels for the ball with Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Netherlands vs Hungary
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Hungary vs Netherlands | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Jurrien Timber of the Netherlands, right, duels for the ball with Hungary's Loic Nego during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Hungary vs Netherlands
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Netherlands vs Hungary | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League 2024-25
UEFA Nations League Soccer Match | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands, left, scores his side's opening goal from penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League Soccer Match
UEFA Nations League 2024-25 | Photo: AP/Patrick Post
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, duels for the ball with Jan-Paul van Hecke of the Netherlands during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

