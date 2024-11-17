Sports

Nations League: Netherlands Blank Hungary 4-0 To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

The Netherlands qualified for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Hungary on Sunday (November 17, 2024). Wout Weghorst converted a penalty in the 21st and Cody Gapko added a second spot kick in first-half injury time. Denzel Dumfries and Teun Koopmeiners added second-half goals. The game in Amsterdam was briefly suspended in the first half for the medical evacuation of Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai. The Hungarian Football Federation said the former player was in “stable” condition after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The Netherlands joined Germany as the two teams from League A, Group 3 to advance to the quarter-finals in March.