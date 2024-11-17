Players of the Netherlands celebrate at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Teun Koopmeiners of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Donyell Malen of the Netherlands, front, duels for the ball with Hungary's Marton Dardai during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Jan-Paul van Hecke of the Netherlands, left, duels for the ball with Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Jurrien Timber of the Netherlands, right, duels for the ball with Hungary's Loic Nego during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands, left, scores his side's opening goal from penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, duels for the ball with Jan-Paul van Hecke of the Netherlands during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Hungary, at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.