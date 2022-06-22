NED Vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Toss And Playing XIs: England Bowl First Against Netherlands

England's stand-in skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Netherlands in the third and final ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Wednesday.

Regular captain Eoin Morgan and Reece Topley are out, and their replacements are Sam Curran and David Payne.

The hosts also have a couple of changes with Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren coming in for Shane Snater and Vivian Kingma.

England will look for a 3-0 series whitewash against the Netherlands. They have won the first ODI by a whopping 232 runs, a match which witnessed the Three Lions score the highest ODI total 498/4.

The match also witnessed three England batters -- Philip Salt (122 off 93), Dawid Malan (125 off 109) and Jos Buttler (162 not out off 70) -- hitting centuries. Liam Livingstone also contributed with a 22-ball 66.

In the rain-affected second match, England chased down a target of 236 runs in 36.1 overs for a six-wicket win.

The three-match ODI series is part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super Series. If England win today, they will go top of the table, above current leaders Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, England's Test team will lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final match at Headingley, Leeds starting June 23. Ben Stokes & Co. have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Playing XIs

The Netherlands : Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen.